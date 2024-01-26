EQS-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary earnings for fiscal 2023 exceed outlook



26-Jan-2024 / 12:28 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Based on preliminary figures, RWE will exceed its outlook for fiscal 2023. In particular, the Hydro/Biomass/Gas segment as well as Supply & Trading performed in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 better than expected.

The following stated figures for fiscal 2023 are preliminary and unaudited:

Adjusted EBITDA of the RWE Group: € 8,378 million (outlook: €7,100 to €7,7000 million)

Adjusted EBITDA of the core business: € 7,673 million (outlook: €6,300 to €6,900 million)

Adjusted EBIT € 6,349 million (outlook: €5,000 to 5,600 million)

Adjusted net income € 4,536 million (outlook: €3,300 to €3,800 million)

(Definitions of the key earnings indicators are provided in the Annual Report 2022 on page 26.)

Full results will be presented as planned on 14 March 2024.

The dividend target remains at 1.00 € per share for fiscal 2023.



Disclosed by

Dr Ulrich Rust

General Counsel