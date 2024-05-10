RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
May 10, 2024 at 02:42 pm EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
10.05.2024 / 20:40 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
RWE Aktiengesellschaft
Street:
RWE Platz 1
Postal code:
45141
City:
Essen Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900GB7KCA94ACC940
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
07 May 2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
3.01 %
2.48 %
5.49 %
743841217
Previous notification
2.97 %
2.05 %
5.02 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007037129
0
22282007
0.00 %
3.00 %
US74975E3036
0
120355
0.00 %
0.02 %
Total
22402362
3.01 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Right to Recall
n/a
n/a
158547
0.02 %
Rights of Use
n/a
n/a
480315
0.06 %
Physical Call Option
17/05/2024 - 20/06/2025
n/a
3694400
0.50 %
Physical Option
29/01/2025
n/a
5251
0 %
Total
4338513
0.58 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Swaps
22/05/2024 - 16/04/2029
n/a
Cash
12592993
1.69 %
Put Option
21/06/2024 - 20/06/2025
n/a
Cash
1343900
0.18 %
Call Option
20/06/2024
n/a
Cash
137472
0.02 %
Total
14074365
1.89 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Bank of America Corporation
%
%
%
NB Holdings Corporation
%
%
%
BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited
%
%
%
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited
%
%
%
Merrill Lynch International
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Bank of America Corporation
%
%
%
NB Holdings Corporation
%
%
%
BAC North America Holding Company
%
%
%
Bank of America, National Association
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Bank of America Corporation
%
%
%
NB Holdings Corporation
%
%
%
BofA Securities, Inc.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Bank of America Corporation
%
%
%
NB Holdings Corporation
%
%
%
BAC North America Holding Company
%
%
%
Bank of America, National Association
%
%
%
U.S. Trust Company of Delaware
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Bank of America Corporation
%
%
%
NB Holdings Corporation
%
%
%
BAC North America Holding Company
%
%
%
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Bank of America Corporation
%
%
%
NB Holdings Corporation
%
%
%
BAC North America Holding Company
%
%
%
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated
%
%
%
Managed Account Advisors LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Bank of America Corporation
%
%
%
NB Holdings Corporation
%
%
%
Merrill Lynch International, LLC
%
%
%
Merrill Lynch B.V.
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
09 May 2024
RWE AG is one of the leading European energy groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- electricity and gas trading and distribution (67,4%): electricity (193,930 GWh sold in 2022) and gas (39,479 GWh);
- renewable energy production (14.2%): wind, solar, hydroelectric and biomass energy production (156,794 GWh produced in 2022);
- fossil and nuclear power generation (2.5%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (27.9%), the United Kingdom (39.3%), Europe (29.3%), North America (2.1%) and other (1.4%).