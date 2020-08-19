RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
08/19/2020 | 05:00am EDT
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
19.08.2020 / 10:58
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
19 Aug 2020
3. New total number of voting rights:
676220048
