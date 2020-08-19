Log in
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/19/2020 | 05:00am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Total Voting Rights Announcement
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

19.08.2020 / 10:58

19.08.2020 / 10:58
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 19 Aug 2020

3. New total number of voting rights:
676220048


19.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1120569  19.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1120569&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 14 700 M 17 549 M 17 549 M
Net income 2020 1 027 M 1 226 M 1 226 M
Net Debt 2020 6 126 M 7 313 M 7 313 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 2,49%
Capitalization 21 049 M 25 091 M 25 129 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 19 710
Free-Float 91,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 34,22 €
Last Close Price 34,24 €
Spread / Highest target 16,8%
Spread / Average Target -0,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Martin Schmitz Chief Executive Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Krebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Bsirske Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RWE AG25.19%25 150
ORSTED A/S29.64%59 776
NATIONAL GRID PLC-7.74%40 945
SEMPRA ENERGY-14.60%37 511
ENGIE-20.83%33 342
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-12.81%32 465
