RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

10/06/2020 | 06:30am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

06.10.2020 / 12:25
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

On 23 December 2019 RWE Aktiengesellschaft announced share buyback programs of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK plc and RWE Technology UK Limited pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission.

In October 2020 Computershare Trustees Limited as the independent Trustee acquired on behalf of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK plc and RWE Technology UK Limited a total of 482 shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft under the currently conducted share buyback programs. The average purchase price paid on the stock market was GBP 30.287837. The company bought back shares for a total price of GBP 14,598.74 (excluding ancillary costs).

The acquisition of shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft was exclusively executed in the stock market at Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XFRA).

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission is published in the 'Investor Relations' section on RWE Aktiengesellschaft's website (http://www.rwe.com/).


06.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1139151  06.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1139151&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
