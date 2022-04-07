Log in
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/07 05:39:19 am EDT
41.35 EUR   +0.65%
05:27aRWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02:06aAnalysis-Guns and power: Positioning for new era in European stocks
RE
04/05RWE AG(NEU) : Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

04/07/2022 | 05:27am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Buyback
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

07.04.2022 / 11:26
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification in accordance with Article 5, para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

On 22 December 2021 RWE Aktiengesellschaft announced share buyback programs of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK plc and RWE Technology UK Limited pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission.

In April 2022 Computershare Trustees Limited as the independent Trustee acquired on behalf of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK plc and RWE Technology UK Limited a total of 345 shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft under the currently conducted share buyback programs. The average purchase price paid on the stock market was GBP 33.942584. The company bought back shares for a total price of GBP 11,710.192 (excluding ancillary costs).

The acquisition of shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft was exclusively executed in the stock market at Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XFRA).

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission is published in the 'Investor Relations' section on RWE Aktiengesellschaft's website (http://www.rwe.com/).


07.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1322989  07.04.2022 

© EQS 2022
All news about RWE AG
05:27aRWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02:06aAnalysis-Guns and power: Positioning for new era in European stocks
RE
04/05RWE AG(NEU) : Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
04/05RWE AG(NEU) : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
04/04RWE : WindEurope elects Sven Utermöhlen as its new Chair
PU
04/01WRAPUP 8-Europe signals unity against Russian gas payment demands
RE
03/31PUTIN TELLS EUROPE : Pay in roubles or we'll cut off your gas
RE
03/31Factbox-Germany's LNG import project plans
RE
03/31Germany's EnBW to buy 3 bcm of LNG from planned Stade terminal
RE
03/31RWE : forges partnerships with ABP and Port of Milford Haven to deliver Floating Wind for ..
PU
Analyst Recommendations on RWE AG
Financials
Sales 2022 19 134 M 20 870 M 20 870 M
Net income 2022 1 488 M 1 623 M 1 623 M
Net Debt 2022 4 117 M 4 491 M 4 491 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 2,23%
Capitalization 27 779 M 30 300 M 30 300 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
EV / Sales 2023 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 18 246
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart RWE AG
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 41,08 €
Average target price 45,53 €
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Schüssel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG15.01%30 300
NATIONAL GRID PLC15.26%58 211
SEMPRA ENERGY27.25%53 154
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-6.06%37 958
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.8.02%36 190
ENGIE-9.68%31 029