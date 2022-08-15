Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RWE AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:02 2022-08-15 am EDT
42.44 EUR   -0.20%
09:37aRWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05:27aUniper Withdraws Lawsuit Against Netherlands Over Coal Plant Closure; Shares Up 7%
MT
12:17aGermany's E.ON, RWE, EnBW Prepare To Shut Down Nuclear Facilities By 2022-end
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

08/15/2022 | 09:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Announcement in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

15.08.2022 / 15:35 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Announcement in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

 

RWE Aktiengesellschaft intends to acquire shares in RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0007037129) in the period from 11 November 2022 to 16 November 2022 in accordance with Section 71, Paragraph 1, Item 2 of the German Stock Corporation Act for a total purchase price of EUR 25,000,000.00 maximum. Based on the closing price of EUR 42.52 in the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of 12 August 2022 these are up to 587,958 shares maximum.

 

The acquisition of these shares serves the sole purpose of meeting obligations arising from an employee share programme of RWE Aktiengesellschaft within the meaning of Article 5 (2) lit. c) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. The actual number of shares to be purchased up to the maximum volume of 587,958 will depend on employee participation in the employee share programme.

 

This announcement relates to the acquisition of shares for the employee share programme in Germany. The share buyback for the employee share programme in the UK as announced on 22 December 2021 remains unaffected.

 

RWE Aktiengesellschaft will conduct the acquisition in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 and the applicable provisions of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016.

 

The buyback will be implemented under the lead of a bank, which will reach its decision on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently and without being influenced by RWE Aktiengesellschaft in accordance with Article 4 (2) lit. b) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016. RWE Aktiengesellschaft will thus not influence the decisions of the bank. In so doing, the bank will be bound to the provisions applicable to buyback programmes of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Articles 2 to 4 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016.

 

The buyback will be exclusively conducted via the Xetra trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. No orders will be issued during an auction phase, and the orders issued before the beginning of an auction phase will not be changed during such phase.

 

The shares in RWE Aktiengesellschaft will be acquired at market prices in accordance with the trading provisions stipulated by Article 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016. Accordingly, the shares in RWE Aktiengesellschaft will not be acquired at a price exceeding the higher of the last independent transaction and the current highest bid on the trading platform on which the acquisition is made. Furthermore, on any trading day, the bank will not acquire shares corresponding to more than 25% of the average daily share turnover on the trading platform on which the acquisition is made. The average daily turnover will be calculated based on the average daily trading volume on the 20 trading days leading up to any purchase date.

 

If necessary and legally permissible, the share buyback programme may be suspended and resumed at any time.

 

Information on transactions associated with the share buyback programme will be published appropriately in both detailed and aggregated form no later than at the end of the seventh trading day after the day on which such transactions are executed. Furthermore, RWE Aktiengesellschaft will report on the course of the share buyback programme on www.rwe.com in compliance with statutory regulations and ensure that this information remains available to the public for at least five years from the date of the announcement.

 

Essen, August 2022

 

RWE Aktiengesellschaft

 

The Executive Board


15.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1420621  15.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1420621&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about RWE AG
09:37aRWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05:27aUniper Withdraws Lawsuit Against Netherlands Over Coal Plant Closure; Shares Up 7%
MT
12:17aGermany's E.ON, RWE, EnBW Prepare To Shut Down Nuclear Facilities By 2022-end
MT
08/12RWE AG(NEU) : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/12Northland Power Inc. agreed to acquire 49% stake in 225MW wind project in the German No..
CI
08/11Uniper could swap Australian LNG for Atlantic gas to supply Europe quicker
RE
08/11Exclusive - Uniper could swap Australian LNG for Atlantic gas to supply Europe quicker
RE
08/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Walt Disney, Bank of America, Sonos, ABB, Roche...
MS
08/11EDF, RWE Among Electricity Players in Roundtable With UK’s Johnson to Discuss Ris..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RWE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 28 999 M 29 733 M 29 733 M
Net income 2022 2 101 M 2 155 M 2 155 M
Net Debt 2022 3 932 M 4 032 M 4 032 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 2,14%
Capitalization 28 753 M 29 481 M 29 481 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 18 201
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 42,52 €
Average target price 50,79 €
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG19.04%29 481
SEMPRA ENERGY25.77%52 292
NATIONAL GRID PLC7.52%50 418
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.54%45 600
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-3.03%39 180
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.1.32%33 728