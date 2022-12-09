Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RWE AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:40 2022-12-09 am EST
42.32 EUR   +1.10%
12/09RWE CEO: optimistic power supply will remain stable during winter
RE
12/09RWE Approves Five-Year Extension of CFO Contract
DJ
12/09RWE Extends CFO Contract By Five Years
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RWE CEO: optimistic power supply will remain stable during winter

12/09/2022 | 08:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT, Dec 10 (Reuters) - RWE, Germany's top power producer, is fairly optimistic the country's power supply will remain stable during the winter months, its chief executive told a newspaper.

"Germany will export more electricity to France this winter than ever before," Markus Krebber told Rheinische Post, referring to the fact that the neighbouring country has taken a record number of nuclear stations offline for checks.

"The problems of the French nuclear power plants are also the reason why so many gas-fired power plants are running here. Nevertheless, I am reasonably optimistic that we will get through the winter well in terms of electricity."

Turning to gas supply, where Germany is facing the first winter without fuel from Russia in five decades, Krebber said it all came down to temperatures.

"Germany has done everything that's possible, households and industry have saved gas. And temperatures in October were so mild that storage facilities were hardly needed. But this is not an all-clear. We have no reserves at all," Krebber said,

German gas storage levels currently stand at 95.53% and Krebber said if Germany emerged from the current heating season with storage levels of 30-40% the winter of 2023/24 would not be a "bigger problem, if everything continues to be done to save gas where possible".

Krebber said it was conceivable for Russia, which invaded Ukraine earlier this year, to become a supplier again in times of peace, but added Moscow would just be one of many suppliers if such a scenario became reality.

He also ruled out interest in any of the business activities of Uniper, which is in the process of being nationalised, as well as smaller peer Steag, which is looking for a buyer, adding they would not fit with RWE's strategy. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RWE AG 1.10% 42.32 Delayed Quote.18.48%
UNIPER SE -8.17% 3.014 Delayed Quote.-92.79%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.00% 62.5 Delayed Quote.-16.73%
All news about RWE AG
12/09RWE CEO: optimistic power supply will remain stable during winter
RE
12/09RWE Approves Five-Year Extension of CFO Contract
DJ
12/09RWE Extends CFO Contract By Five Years
MT
12/09Rwe : Supervisory Board approves extension of CFO Michael Müller's contract and decides on..
PU
12/09RWE AG(NEU) : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
12/08Global markets live: Amazon, Glencore, Tesla, Roche, Ryanair...
MS
12/08Green Growth In Spain : RWE commissions Rea Unificado wind farm with innovative foundation..
PU
12/08Rwe : joins forces with leading institutions in Lithuania to drive education on offshore w..
PU
12/08RWE Successfully Bids $157 Million for Offshore Wind Farm in Western US
DJ
12/07RWE Wins US Offshore Wind Lease Auction With $158 Million Bid
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RWE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 28 662 M 30 205 M 30 205 M
Net income 2022 2 697 M 2 843 M 2 843 M
Net Debt 2022 6 795 M 7 161 M 7 161 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 2,15%
Capitalization 28 617 M 30 159 M 30 159 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 18 382
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 42,32 €
Average target price 51,20 €
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG18.48%29 853
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY175.00%114 782
SEMPRA ENERGY22.79%50 953
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE21.50%47 278
NATIONAL GRID PLC-4.04%45 497
ENGIE9.82%36 512