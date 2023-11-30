Stock RWE RWE AG
PDF Report : RWE AG

RWE AG

Equities

RWE

DE0007037129

Multiline Utilities

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 03:32:44 2023-11-30 am EST 		Intraday chart for RWE AG 5-day change 1st Jan Change
39.33 EUR +0.17% +2.88% -5.48%
08:40am RWE : CMD update Alphavalue
Nov. 29 Barclays raises target for RWE to 55 euros - 'Overweight' DP
Latest news about RWE AG

RWE : CMD update Alphavalue
Barclays raises target for RWE to 55 euros - 'Overweight' DP
Bernstein rates RWE at 'Outperform' - Target 48.50 euros DP
RWE AG(NEU) : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating ZD
RWE AG(NEU) : Bernstein reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
RWE AG(NEU) : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Goldman raises target for RWE to 51 euros - 'Buy' DP
RWE AG(NEU) : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating ZD
RWE AG(NEU) : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating ZD
RWE : CMD: RWE is thinking big and there's no stopping it Alphavalue
German Shares Rise as Consumer Climate Indicator Stabilizes MT
RWE impresses on Capital Markets Day - shares above 200-day line DP
RWE AG(NEU) : Buy rating from DZ Bank ZD
Trending : RWE Funnels Funds Into Renewable Power, Green Projects to 2030 DJ
RWE AG(NEU) : Barclays keeps its Buy rating ZD
Transcript : RWE Aktiengesellschaft - Special Call CI
Billions invested: RWE raises expansion targets - more dividend beckons DP
RWE AG(NEU) : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
RWE AG(NEU) : Bernstein maintains a Buy rating ZD
RWE AG(NEU) : UBS keeps its Buy rating ZD
RWE AG(NEU) : Buy rating from Jefferies ZD
Billions invested: RWE raises expansion targets - higher dividend beckons DP
RWE Earmarks EUR55 Billion for Global Renewables Expansion by 2030 MT
RWE Dedicates $60.2 Billion to 2030 To Grow Green Portfolio, Projects DJ
Transcript : RWE Aktiengesellschaft - Analyst/Investor Day CI

More charts

Company Profile

RWE AG is one of the leading European energy groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - electricity and gas trading and distribution (67,4%): electricity (193,930 GWh sold in 2022) and gas (39,479 GWh); - renewable energy production (14.2%): wind, solar, hydroelectric and biomass energy production (156,794 GWh produced in 2022); - fossil and nuclear power generation (2.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (27.9%), the United Kingdom (39.3%), Europe (29.3%), North America (2.1%) and other (1.4%).
Sector
Multiline Utilities
Calendar
2023-12-12 - Energaia Le Forum Des Energies Renouvelables
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for RWE AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
39.26EUR
Average target price
51.40EUR
Spread / Average Target
+30.92%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Multiline Utilities

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
RWE AG Stock RWE AG
-5.48% 32 010 M $
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY Stock Abu Dhabi National Energy Company
-5.25% 99 499 M $
E.D.F. Stock E.D.F.
-.--% 51 547 M $
NATIONAL GRID PLC Stock National Grid plc
+1.81% 47 933 M $
SEMPRA Stock Sempra
-5.59% 45 909 M $
ACWA POWER COMPANY Stock ACWA POWER Company
+46.71% 43 459 M $
ENGIE Stock ENGIE
+18.58% 42 139 M $
UNIPER SE Stock Uniper SE
+51.66% 35 710 M $
EON SE Stock EON SE
+27.92% 34 283 M $
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. Stock Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.
+3.30% 31 538 M $
Other Multiline Utilities
