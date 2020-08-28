Log in
RWE AG    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RWE : "Coal exit" collective agreement finalised

08/28/2020 | 12:20pm EDT

After intensive negotiations and under great time pressure, RWE has reached an agreement with the United Services Union (ver.di) and the Mining, Chemical and Energy Industrial Union (IG BCE) on the 'coal exit' collective bargaining agreement.

This creates the conditions for the company to be able to end coal-fired power generation in a socially acceptable manner by 2038 at the latest, as provided for in the Coal Exit Act. Among other things, the collective agreement regulates the company's benefits that go beyond the state-guaranteed adjustment allowance ('Anpassungsgeld'). It lays down an appropriate level of cover for employees, for which RWE has gone to the limits of what is economically justifiable. This has not been easy for the company, since the economic damage resulting from the coal phaseout is already well above the envisaged compensation payments. RWE has also accepted the provisions in the collective agreement that exclude dismissals for operational reasons. In addition, measures for further internal and external training are intended to help employees who are not eligible for the adjustment allowance to be placed 'from work to work'.

Agreements on training and takeovers show that RWE will continue to meet its social responsibility in the future: until 2030, the company will continue to provide high-quality training beyond its own needs. Good training is an investment in the future of young people. RWE thus underlines its reputation as a reliable and attractive employer.

Disclaimer

RWE AG published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 16:19:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 14 019 M 16 684 M 16 684 M
Net income 2020 1 019 M 1 212 M 1 212 M
Net Debt 2020 3 461 M 4 119 M 4 119 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
Yield 2020 2,59%
Capitalization 22 295 M 26 297 M 26 533 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
EV / Sales 2021 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 19 710
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 34,87 €
Last Close Price 32,97 €
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Martin Schmitz Chief Executive Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Krebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Bsirske Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RWE AG20.55%26 297
ORSTED A/S29.81%59 529
NATIONAL GRID PLC-9.69%39 603
SEMPRA ENERGY-18.41%35 750
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-10.35%32 530
ENGIE-22.43%31 794
