  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  RWE AG
  News
  Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  04/14 11:35:01 am EDT
39.90 EUR   -1.34%
RWE : Countermotion by Mr. Thomas Ladwig

04/16/2022 | 04:04am EDT
RWE Aktiengesellschaft

Essen

Countermotion by Thomas Ladwig in relation to the Annual General Meeting of RWE Aktiengesellschaft on 28 April 2022:

The acts of the members of the Executive Board are not approved.

Rationale

The statement made by RWE at the 2021 Annual General Meeting was a merely cursory response to my countermotion at the time, making reference to the German Coal Phaseout Act (which is supposed to certify the need for Garzweiler II in order to implement energy policy). It did not contain a commentary specific to the main argument and, more importantly, it did not refute it (seen annex).

Therefore, I believe my countermotion in relation to the 2021 Annual General Meeting in unamended form is justified and I hereby file it once again:

As commendable, forward-looking and smart as RWE's realignment in recent years has been, it is illogical that the company continues undeterred to take drastic action destroying its self-image by expanding the planned destruction of the villages in the Rhenish lignite mining region (Lützerath, Keyenberg, Unterwestrich, Oberwestrich, Kuckum and Berverath) which is apparently envisaged to have been completed by 2027. This would be unnecessary even if the power stations in the vicinity continued to be supplied with locally mined lignite through to 2038 as planned (which has already become extremely unrealistic) based on a recent study (DIW 2020). In fact, by taking these steps, RWE is reinforcing the very negative image it has among parts of the public, while undermining its realignment.

This destruction must thus be halted immediately, to do justice to the realignment and the decreasing profitability of electricity generation from lignite (see the development of ETS prices to date). Given that such an about turn by RWE would come as a surprise, it would have a very positive effect on the company's image and lend more credibility to the realignment in general.

In addition, many signs - in society in general and increasingly across party lines - clearly indicate that lignite-based power production will end by 2030, which would be in less than 9 years. It would thus be all the more ridiculous if villages were destroyed without the coal beneath them being mined and if such an example of entrepreneurial bigotry and ruthlessness became indelible writing on the wall.

RWE's share price has displayed very encouraging development in the last few years. In my view, this has clearly been due to the trust in and anticipation of the realignment, which promises numerous opportunities, potential income streams and growth prospects. This is why it is paramount now to actively initiate a high-profile, rapid exit from coal-based electricity generation before the business becomes completely unprofitable.

Annex:

The main argument as an excerpt from the referenced study:

The current plans of the mining companies envisage the destruction of several villages in North Rhine-Westphalia (in agreement with the German government) ... However, there is enough coal (still a total of 736 million metric tons of lignite as of January 2020) in the sections of the Hambach and Garzweiler opencast mines in which coal can still be extracted to ensure the continued operation of the surrounding power plants (some 672 million metric tons of lignite if coal is phased out by 2038) without having to relocate further villages ... There is thus NO need to develop the originally planned opencast mine areas to sustain the energy business. Therefore, there is also no general public interest in developing the opencast mine (see: https://www.diw.de/documents/publikationen/73/diw_01.c.725608.de/diwkompakt_2020-148.pdf )

Sincerely yours,

Thomas Ladwig

Disclaimer

RWE AG published this content on 16 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2022 08:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
