RWE : Countermotions by Mr. Dr. Aribert Peters

RWE Aktiengesellschaft

Essen

Countermotions by Dr. Aribert Peters in relation to the Annual General Meeting of RWE Aktiengesellschaft on 28 April 2022:

Motion by shareholder Aribert Peters: The acts of the Executive Board are not approved.

Rationale:

Yes, I am a co-owner of RWE. And therefore, I share responsibility for the business done by RWE. This includes RWE making a major contribution with its power stations to rendering the earth unliveable. To this day and even in the coming years. Should a company be allowed to intentionally damage the earth so much only in order to give its shareholders, including me, a profit? I would have preferred for RWE to have realised years ago that coal-fired electricity generation is a criminal act that contradicts the preservation of livelihood prescribed by Articles 2 and 20a of German Basic Law (also see the ruling of the German Constitutional Court dated 24 March 2021) and to have invested in wind and solar farms instead of new coal power plants.

Since I cannot condone these crimes against humanity and future generations, which were and continue to be committed in part in my name as co-owner, I hereby file a motion to refuse approval of the acts of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board. After all, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board are responsible for this fatal business policy. If one widens one's view and does not solely consider the cash flow, RWE's policy was not successful, but in fact disastrous.

In addition, this narrow business perspective is unsettling for RWE shareholders. After all, RWE can and must be held accountable for the damage it has caused around the world (to health and the environment) and answer for it in financial terms. This is increasingly confirmed by court rulings (https://climate-laws.org/#litigation). This will cost RWE a lot and cost us a lot, because I am a co-owner. Seen in this light, the business model of the past years was not particularly smart or far-sighted from a commercial perspective, either. In fact, it was burdened by huge financial risks. This is another reason why I refuse to approve the acts of the Executive Board.

RWE should reorient itself, stop generating electricity from coal, stop mining coal, and produce its electricity in an environmentally friendly manner from the sun and wind. This has already become less costly than generating electricity from coal (see 2021 study by Fraunhofer ISE) even disregarding damage to the environment and climate. This is another reason why RWE's corporate policy is harmful not only to the environment and climate, but also to its shareholders. It does not take long or years to build green electricity generation capacity. After all, solar farms can be set up in a few weeks and wind turbines can be built quickly. RWE has enough sites which it can develop at its discretion.

I am appalled that RWE is still a major perpetrator of the destruction of the climate. And I am even more furious that this is happening in part in my name as shareholder.

I welcome RWE's promised 30% reduction of carbon dioxide emissions per kWh by 2030. However, in view of the urgency of immediate emission reductions and RWE's share in greenhouse gas emissions, this is totally insufficient.

Unfortunately, RWE's claims that its emissions comply with the Paris targets, the company is staying below the 2 degree goal and this has received independent scientific confirmation (tps://www.rwe.com/-/media/RWE/documents/05-investor-relations/ hv2021/stellungnahme-gegenantraege.pdf) are false. This does not even hold true for RWE's plans through to 2040.

The Transition Pathway Initiative, which RWE cites as support for its claim, demonstrates that, even based on RWE's plans through to 2039, its carbon dioxide emissions will clearly exceed the figure agreed based on the 1.5 degree target and also exceed the 2 degree target by 2035(https://www.transitionpathwayinitiative.org/companies/rwe). The report by the Science Based Targets initiative quoted by RWE is not available on the SBTi website or on RWE's website and can thus not be reviewed.

World renowned linguist Noam Chomsky said, "I don't know what word in the language- I can't find one-that applies to people of that kind, who are willing to sacrifice the existence of organized human life, not in the distant future, so they can put a few more dollars in highly overstuffed pockets. The word "evil" doesn't begin to approach it." RWE is certainly among those meant here. And UN Secretary General Guterres recently stated, "The real radicals are the companies that continue investing in fossil fuel. New fossil fuel investment is moral and economic madness."