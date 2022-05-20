|
RWE : Dr. Michael Müller
Publication Confirmation of a Managers' Transactions Notification pursuant to article 19 MAR
Essen, 20 May 2022
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Müller
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
RWE Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI
529900GB7KCA94ACC940
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007037129
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
42.47 EUR 48,500.74 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
42.47 EUR 48,500.74 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2022-05-19; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR
For any questions please contact the team of Investor Relations:
RWE Aktiengesellschaft
Investor Relations
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
London Office
Investor Relations
c/o RWE Supply & Trading
60 Threadneedle Street
London EC2R 8HP
United Kingdom
Disclaimer
RWE AG published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 09:44:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|Analyst Recommendations on RWE AG
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
19 433 M
20 575 M
20 575 M
|Net income 2022
|
1 608 M
1 702 M
1 702 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
4 819 M
5 102 M
5 102 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|18,3x
|Yield 2022
|2,15%
|
|Capitalization
|
28 719 M
30 407 M
30 407 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,73x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,75x
|Nbr of Employees
|18 218
|Free-Float
|92,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|21
|Last Close Price
|42,47 €
|Average target price
|47,85 €
|Spread / Average Target
|12,7%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|RWE AG
|18.90%
|30 407