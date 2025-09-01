RWE announced that the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) has awarded the group €551m in funding for its 100-megawatt (nominal installed capacity) electrolysis project near the Magnum power plant in Eemshaven, in the north of the country.



This award was granted as part of the Sustainable Energy and Climate Transition Incentive Program (SDE++) managed by the Dutch government.



RWE plans to power the electrolyzer with green electricity generated by the OranjeWind offshore wind farm, which the company is currently building with its joint venture partner TotalEnergies.



RWE is pursuing hydrogen projects around the world. In the Netherlands, RWE is developing electrolyzer facilities to supply green hydrogen in regions such as Rotterdam and Zeeland.



Sopna Sury, Head of Hydrogen Operations at RWE Generation, said that these two steps are crucial milestones towards the realization of the OranjeWind electrolyzer project. Once operational, it will help advance the decarbonization of industry in the Netherlands.