RWE : EU readies reforms to energy treaty as climate criticisms mount

BRUSSELS/MADRID, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The European Commission
is expected to propose reforms to an international energy treaty
as early as Monday, EU officials said, after some governments
have said the bloc should consider quitting the agreement
because it could threaten climate goals.
Signed in 1994 to protect cross-border investment in the
energy sector, the Energy Charter Treaty has faced growing
criticism from environmental groups and governments that say it
impedes countries' efforts to phase out fossil fuels.
The agreement enables foreign investors to seek financial
compensation from governments, if changes to energy policy
negatively affect their investments.
Among the most recent uses of the treaty, RWE last
month sought compensation from the Dutch government over its
plan to phase out coal-fuelled power by 2030, which would affect
the German utility's Eemshaven power plant.
The treaty's more than 50 signatories meet next month to
negotiate an updated text. The European Commission is expected
to produce its negotiating position late on Monday, for EU
countries to consider, EU officials said.
Some countries are growing impatient, after three rounds of
negotiations last year failed to yield progress.
Spain said this weekend it had written to EU leaders calling
for the bloc to consider quitting the treaty if it cannot be
redesigned to support Europe's plans to curb greenhouse gas
emissions.
"The negotiations... have practically made no progress since
they began in July 2020," a Spanish official said.
Spain is seeking "full alignment with the Paris Agreement
(on climate change) or withdrawal from the treaty", Spanish
Energy and Environment Minister Teresa Ribera wrote on Twitter.
France has also called on EU countries to jointly quit if
negotiations do not deliver progress this year. Luxembourg this
month wrote to Brussels asking it to seek an end to the treaty's
protection of fossil fuel investments.
Failure to do so would "jeopardise the pace for our common
road to climate neutrality", the letter from Luxembourg energy
minister Claude Turmes said.
Climate campaigners, which support an EU exit from the
agreement, say meaningful change is unlikely since it would need
unanimous approval from all signatories - among them Japan,
Turkey and all EU states except for Italy, which left the
agreement in 2016.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie and Kate Abnett; editing by Barbara
Lewis)