Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  RWE AG    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RWE : EU readies reforms to energy treaty as climate criticisms mount

02/15/2021 | 02:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRUSSELS/MADRID, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The European Commission is expected to propose reforms to an international energy treaty as early as Monday, EU officials said, after some governments have said the bloc should consider quitting the agreement because it could threaten climate goals.

Signed in 1994 to protect cross-border investment in the energy sector, the Energy Charter Treaty has faced growing criticism from environmental groups and governments that say it impedes countries' efforts to phase out fossil fuels.

The agreement enables foreign investors to seek financial compensation from governments, if changes to energy policy negatively affect their investments.

Among the most recent uses of the treaty, RWE last month sought compensation from the Dutch government over its plan to phase out coal-fuelled power by 2030, which would affect the German utility's Eemshaven power plant.

The treaty's more than 50 signatories meet next month to negotiate an updated text. The European Commission is expected to produce its negotiating position late on Monday, for EU countries to consider, EU officials said.

Some countries are growing impatient, after three rounds of negotiations last year failed to yield progress.

Spain said this weekend it had written to EU leaders calling for the bloc to consider quitting the treaty if it cannot be redesigned to support Europe's plans to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

"The negotiations... have practically made no progress since they began in July 2020," a Spanish official said.

Spain is seeking "full alignment with the Paris Agreement (on climate change) or withdrawal from the treaty", Spanish Energy and Environment Minister Teresa Ribera wrote on Twitter.

France has also called on EU countries to jointly quit if negotiations do not deliver progress this year. Luxembourg this month wrote to Brussels asking it to seek an end to the treaty's protection of fossil fuel investments.

Failure to do so would "jeopardise the pace for our common road to climate neutrality", the letter from Luxembourg energy minister Claude Turmes said.

Climate campaigners, which support an EU exit from the agreement, say meaningful change is unlikely since it would need unanimous approval from all signatories - among them Japan, Turkey and all EU states except for Italy, which left the agreement in 2016. (Reporting by Isla Binnie and Kate Abnett; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RWE AG -0.24% 33.89 Delayed Quote.-1.74%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) -0.95% 6.9595 Delayed Quote.-5.30%
All news about RWE AG
08:22aRWE : EU readies reforms to energy treaty as climate criticisms mount
RE
04:01aRWE : Vorabveröffentlichung der Stromproduktionsdaten im Geschäftsjahr 2020 und ..
PU
02/12RWE AG(NEU) : NorldLB maintains a Buy rating
MD
02/11DGAP-DD : RWE Aktiengesellschaft english
DJ
02/11RWE AG(NEU) : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
02/10RWE : signs public-law contract with German government on lignite phase out
PU
02/09RWE : marks Apprentice Week with launch of 2021 training programme
PU
02/09ASML N : Signs 10-Year Power Agreement For 257-GWh Annual Renewable Energy
MT
02/09RWE AG(NEU) : Bank of America remains its Buy rating
MD
02/09RWE AG(NEU) : Receives a Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 19 460 M 23 603 M 23 603 M
Net income 2020 1 013 M 1 229 M 1 229 M
Net Debt 2020 1 765 M 2 141 M 2 141 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Yield 2020 2,51%
Capitalization 22 960 M 27 827 M 27 849 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,27x
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 19 531
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 40,30 €
Last Close Price 33,97 €
Spread / Highest target 53,1%
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rolf Martin Schmitz Chief Executive Officer
Markus Krebber Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Bsirske Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RWE AG-1.74%27 827
NATIONAL GRID PLC-0.99%42 079
ENGIE4.27%38 181
SEMPRA ENERGY-2.28%35 915
E.ON SE-3.49%27 644
PPL CORPORATION-0.67%21 535
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ