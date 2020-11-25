Log in
RWE AG    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/25 07:40:09 am
34.55 EUR   +1.23%
07:21aRWE : European Commissions approves German hard coal exit tender
RE
11/23RWE to sell stake in UK wind farm Humber Gateway to Greencoat
RE
11/23RWE AG(NEU) : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
RWE : European Commissions approves German hard coal exit tender

11/25/2020 | 07:21am EST
FILE PHOTO: European Commission Vice-President Vestager gives a news conference on a competition case

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday green-lit a scheme under which operators of hard coal-fired power plants in Germany will be paid to shut down their stations earlier in the wake of the country's accelerated exit from the fuel.

"Phasing out hard coal-fired power plants contributes in a crucial way to the transformation to a climate-neutral economy, in line with the European Green Deal objectives," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RWE AG 0.91% 34.5 Delayed Quote.24.79%
UNIPER SE 0.14% 28.2 Delayed Quote.-4.85%
Financials
Sales 2020 17 736 M 21 104 M 21 104 M
Net income 2020 1 025 M 1 219 M 1 219 M
Net Debt 2020 4 640 M 5 521 M 5 521 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Yield 2020 2,50%
Capitalization 23 079 M 27 423 M 27 462 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,56x
EV / Sales 2021 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 19 531
Free-Float 91,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 38,16 €
Last Close Price 34,13 €
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Martin Schmitz Chief Executive Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Krebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Bsirske Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RWE AG24.79%27 423
NATIONAL GRID PLC-3.44%42 863
SEMPRA ENERGY-12.66%38 167
ENGIE-13.72%35 626
E.ON SE-5.88%27 771
PPL CORPORATION-16.42%23 588
