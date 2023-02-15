Advanced search
RWE : First LNG cargo from ADNOC arrived at Brunsbüttel Elbehafen port

02/15/2023 | 04:15am EST
  • FSRU "Hoegh Gannet" will take on and regasify LNG
Essen, 15 February 2023

The partnership between RWE and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) for the supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) is becoming visible with the arrival of the "Ish" as the first LNG cargo at the Brunsbuettel Elbehafen port. Here, the LNG will be regasified and fed into the German gas grid via the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) "Hoegh Gannet", which was chartered by RWE on behalf of the German government. 137,000 cubic metres of LNG were shipped by ADNOC from Das Island, Abu Dhabi, to Brunsbuettel. This corresponds to more than 82 million cubic metres of regasified natural gas and to approximately 900 million kilowatt hours of energy. The LNG is to be fed into the grid from the end of February as part of the commissioning phase of the FSRU, which is currently underway.

In addition, RWE and ADNOC already signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) last year on several years of LNG supplies to be delivered to Germany from 2023. LNG supplies from ADNOC can be delivered to Germany through either floating or land-based regasification terminals as these become operational.

Andree Stracke, CEO of RWE Supply & Trading says: "After the arrival of the floating terminal in mid-January, the first LNG delivery from Abu Dhabi is the next important step. The development of the LNG supply infrastructure in Germany continues to make rapid progress. RWE provides support wherever we are needed. I am pleased that we have ADNOC as a strong partner at our side and that we are working together to make Germany's energy supply as secure as possible."

Ahmed Alebri, Acting CEO of ADNOC Gas says: "The successful delivery of the Middle East's first LNG cargo to Germany demonstrates how the UAE is continuing to work closely with our strategic partners in responsibly providing secure, sustainable, and affordable energy supplies. The global demand for energy is increasing and as we build on the strong economic, energy security and climate action ties between our two nations, ADNOC Gas stands ready to provide further shipments of this key transition fuel to our partner, RWE and German industry."

Green future for Brunsbuettel site

As a centre of technology and industry, Brunsbuettel will also be an important location for future imports of green molecules. In the immediate vicinity, RWE plans to build an import terminal for green ammonia, which - as a liquefied hydrogen derivative - can make an important contribution towards supplying Germany with green hydrogen. Around 300,000 tonnes of green ammonia are to be imported and distributed to customers annually via this terminal from 2026. German LNG Terminal GmbH plans to build and operate a multi-functional LNG terminal close by. As a shareholder, RWE supports the subsequent conversion of the terminal for importing green molecules.

Disclaimer

RWE AG published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 09:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
