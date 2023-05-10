Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RWE AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:29:30 2023-05-10 am EDT
42.27 EUR   +0.54%
05:17aRwe : Green hydrogen for commercial vehicles – RWE and Westfalen Group set up hydrogen fuel station in Lingen – go-ahead for national fuel station network
PU
05:06aGermany's RWE Mulls Exit from LNG Project Amid Political Spat
MT
12:37aIberdrola Refutes Possible Takeover of Germany's RWE for EUR31 Billion
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RWE : Green hydrogen for commercial vehicles – RWE and Westfalen Group set up hydrogen fuel station in Lingen – go-ahead for national fuel station network

05/10/2023 | 05:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • First H2 fuel station to become operational in 2024 - RWE to supply green hydrogen
  • RWE and Westfalen Group aim to build about 70 hydrogen fuel stations by 2030 - initially with regional focus on North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony
  • Over €6 million in financing from the Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport for fuel station construction in Lingen
Essen, 10 May 2023

RWE and the Westfalen Group will work together in future to supply green hydrogen for hydrogen-powered vehicles. Through a joint venture, RWE and Westfalen aim to develop a hydrogen fuel station infrastructure in Germany for heavy commercial vehicles in particular. Up to 70 hydrogen fuel stations will be in place by 2030, depending on how the market develops.

Sopna Sury, COO Hydrogen RWE Generation: "Hydrogen can play a crucial part in significantly reducing carbon emissions in heavy goods transportation. The collaborative arrangement with the Westfalen Group is therefore ground-breaking. RWE will supply the green hydrogen from its electrolyser infrastructure in Lingen, and the Westfalen Group will take care of setting up and operating the fuel station infrastructure. Working together in this way will be our contribution towards getting hydrogen-powered transportation swiftly onto the roads."

Thomas Perkmann, CEO Westfalen Group: "We have been experts in handling and transporting hydrogen for more than 40 years. Our combination of skills in the areas of fuel stations and hydrogen is rare in the industry, which makes us ideal for building up a strong network of hydrogen fuel stations. We are looking forward to working with RWE to advance this project and thus help to make heavy goods transportation environmentally friendly."

The partnership will initially have a regional focus on North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony. The expansion will be coordinated with logistics firms in the respective regions. The first locations will be close to logistics centres, which offer the best conditions for the economically efficient operation of hydrogen fuel stations, and the plan is to follow these with locations along autobahns.

The first public hydrogen fuel station under the joint venture will be installed in front of the grounds of RWE's Emsland gas-fired power station. Starting in 2024, goods vehicles, buses, refuse vehicles, small trucks and passenger vehicles will be able to refuel with green hydrogen there. The facility, run by Westfalen, will also include a trailer filling station to enable tankers to deliver green hydrogen to other customers in the region.

The green hydrogen for the fuel station and filling station will initially be generated in a 14-megawatt pilot electrolyser which RWE is currently constructing on the site of the Emsland gas-fired power station.

The Federal Ministry of Digital Affairs and Transport is funding the construction of the hydrogen filling station in Lingen with over 6 million euros as part of the National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology Innovation Programme. The funding directive is coordinated by NOW GmbH and implemented by Project Management Jülich (PtJ).

Provided that antitrust reviews of the planned cooperation are positive, RWE and Westfalen plan to establish their joint venture before the end of this year.

Downloads

Attachments

Disclaimer

RWE AG published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 09:16:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RWE AG
05:17aRwe : Green hydrogen for commercial vehicles – RWE and Westfalen Group set up hydrog..
PU
05:06aGermany's RWE Mulls Exit from LNG Project Amid Political Spat
MT
12:37aIberdrola Refutes Possible Takeover of Germany's RWE for EUR31 Billion
MT
05/09Spain's Iberdrola denies plan to acquire RWE
RE
05/09Research project on wind turbine stability in former opencast mines
DP
05/09RWE in demand ahead of schedule - Report on Iberdrola interest
DP
05/08Adesso confirms annual forecast after weak start - share falls
DP
05/07Petitions Committee of the Bundestag hoards opponents of Rügen LNG plans
DP
05/07Hundreds of people demonstrate for an early coal phase-out in Lusatia
DP
05/07Dispute over Rügen LNG terminal occupies Bundestag committee
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RWE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 39 813 M 43 621 M 43 621 M
Net income 2023 2 695 M 2 953 M 2 953 M
Net Debt 2023 6 572 M 7 201 M 7 201 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,2x
Yield 2023 2,30%
Capitalization 31 271 M 34 262 M 34 262 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
EV / Sales 2024 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 18 310
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 42,04 €
Average target price 51,61 €
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG1.08%34 262
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-8.16%96 446
NATIONAL GRID PLC15.60%53 481
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%52 592
SEMPRA ENERGY0.25%48 994
ENGIE9.99%39 058
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer