RWE : Industry Associations Climate Review

Industry Associations Climate Review 2022

Contents Foreword from the CEO 3 Executive Summary 5 Our positions on climate change and the energy transition 6 Our engagement in industry associations 7 Our assessment approach 9 Selection of associations 9 Assessment methodology 10 Results 11 Update on associations from 2021 35 Summary and next steps 35 Contact 37 References 37 Annex 39 This report was prepared in English only and was published in April 2023. Former Industry Associations Climate Reviews have been published in 2020, 2021 and 2022. All reports are available for download on our webpage. 2

Foreword from the CEO Dear Stakeholders of RWE, This year RWE celebrates its 125th an- niversary. On 25 April 1898, RWE was founded to supply its home city of Essen with electricity. Over the years, our product continued to be the same, but the way of how we produce it has changed drastically. Our very first megawatt hour was generated with hard coal. Later on, lignite and nuclear energy were our most important energy sources. Today it's natural gas, wind, sun and water. And tomorrow we will rely entirely on renewable energy sources to reach our goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2040 at the latest. As one of the leading international electricity producers, we bear special responsibility for implementing the Paris Climate Agreement. With the guiding principle "Our energy for a sustainable life" we express that this responsibility motivates us and that it shapes our entrepreneurial actions. We want to participate in the joint effort to reduce global warming to 1.5 degrees compared to the pre-industrial age. By phasing out coal-fired power genera- tion in a socially responsible manner by 2030 while helping to ensure that the energy supply remains reliable, we are creating the basis for our actions to be in line with this ambitious cli- mate protection target. For the acceleration of the clean energy transition, we will invest €50 billion in green growth by the end of 2030 - in new wind and solar parks, battery storage, flexible back-up power plants and electrolysers for hydrogen production. In this way, we want to expand our green generation capacities in our core business to more than 50 GW. 3

Our green growth program will enable us to come closer to our target of being net zero by 2040. To implement this ambitious renewable energy growth program, membership in associations that represent our interests is crucial to achieving our medium- and long-term goals. We believe these memberships can provide significant benefits - from knowledge shar- ing, through operating and safety standards to working with regulators and professional development. Therefore, we also expect our associations and partners to take responsibility by acting for the climate. This means a support for the Paris Climate Agreement, the recognition of climate science, the reduction of emissions through the expansion of renewable energies and the responsible phase-out of fossil fuels, the support of green hydrogen, the recognition of climate protection as a global task as well as social compensation measures for the energy transition. This is our fourth edition of this report, outlining the results of our in-depth assessment of numerous industry associations. For this edition we have looked at renewable energy associations across the globe, after assessing conventional and broad-range associations in the previous one. It is another proof of our commitment for climate protection. Sincerely yours, Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer, RWE AG 4