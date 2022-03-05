Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RWE AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RWE : Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW), Gasunie and RWE sign MoU to build LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel

03/05/2022 | 07:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Essen, 5. March 2022

Today, the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate published a press release.
Click here for the German original of the press release. The following English translation is purely for information and non-binding.

Yesterday, the Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (on behalf of the German Federal Government), Gasunie (100% Dutch state-owned) and RWE signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the joint construction of a terminal for the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the Brunsbüttel site. KfW will take a 50% share in the LNG terminal through a financial contribution on behalf of the German government. The LNG terminal will be operated by Gasunie.

With an annual regasification capacity of 8 billion m³, the terminal will create a direct opportunity to obtain natural gas for the German market from regions that cannot be reached by gas pipelines. The terminal thus increases security of supply and contributes to more independence from pipeline-bound natural gas imports in north-western Europe. The project partners are working to implement the project as quickly as possible, taking into account all licensing and state aid requirements.

In the future, it is planned to convert the terminal for the import of green hydrogen derivatives such as ammonia.

Minister Robert Habeck welcomes the project: "It is absolutely clear that we must make the energy supply climate-neutral, consistently reduce gas consumption and push ahead with the expansion of renewables and the production of hydrogen at full speed. But we need gas for the transition. It is necessary to reduce dependence on Russian imports as quickly as possible; Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine makes this imperative at the latest.
With an LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel, we are expanding the import possibilities. LNG terminals are an additional bypass, so to speak. They help to increase security of supply in Germany and Europe. At the same time, we are planning the conversion to green hydrogen or hydrogen derivatives from the very beginning. This also applies to the construction of the hydrogen infrastructure. In this way, we are setting the course for climate neutrality and shaping the transition."

The Dutch Minister of Finance, Sigrid Kaag, also said: "With the construction of an LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel, the Dutch state-owned company Gasunie is making an important contribution to the security of gas supply in Europe. A good step towards reducing dependence on gas imports from Russia.

Disclaimer

RWE AG published this content on 05 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2022 12:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RWE AG
08:05aGermany pushes ahead with LNG plans to cut Russian gas exposure
RE
07:29aRWE : Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW), Gasunie and RWE sign MoU to build LNG terminal..
PU
06:14aRWE will hold 10% in planned Brunsbuettel LNG terminal
RE
05:30aState lender KfW, RWE, Gasunie to jointly build German LNG terminal
RE
03/04RWE : Planning for hydrogen storage in Gronau underway
PU
03/04RWE AG(NEU) : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
03/04RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/04RWE AG(NEU) : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
MD
03/04RWE AG(NEU) : Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
03/02RWE AG(NEU) : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RWE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 14 663 M 16 004 M 16 004 M
Net income 2021 1 564 M 1 707 M 1 707 M
Net Debt 2021 4 146 M 4 526 M 4 526 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 24 327 M 26 552 M 26 552 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 18 902
Free-Float -
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 35,99 €
Average target price 45,14 €
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Schüssel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG0.76%26 552
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.53%53 359
SEMPRA ENERGY14.85%47 954
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-4.55%38 570
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.1.30%33 940
E.ON SE-13.01%30 183