RWE : Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW), Gasunie and RWE sign MoU to build LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel

Essen, 5. March 2022

Today, the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate published a press release.

Click here for the German original of the press release. The following English translation is purely for information and non-binding.

Yesterday, the Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (on behalf of the German Federal Government), Gasunie (100% Dutch state-owned) and RWE signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the joint construction of a terminal for the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the Brunsbüttel site. KfW will take a 50% share in the LNG terminal through a financial contribution on behalf of the German government. The LNG terminal will be operated by Gasunie.

With an annual regasification capacity of 8 billion m³, the terminal will create a direct opportunity to obtain natural gas for the German market from regions that cannot be reached by gas pipelines. The terminal thus increases security of supply and contributes to more independence from pipeline-bound natural gas imports in north-western Europe. The project partners are working to implement the project as quickly as possible, taking into account all licensing and state aid requirements.

In the future, it is planned to convert the terminal for the import of green hydrogen derivatives such as ammonia.

Minister Robert Habeck welcomes the project: "It is absolutely clear that we must make the energy supply climate-neutral, consistently reduce gas consumption and push ahead with the expansion of renewables and the production of hydrogen at full speed. But we need gas for the transition. It is necessary to reduce dependence on Russian imports as quickly as possible; Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine makes this imperative at the latest.

With an LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel, we are expanding the import possibilities. LNG terminals are an additional bypass, so to speak. They help to increase security of supply in Germany and Europe. At the same time, we are planning the conversion to green hydrogen or hydrogen derivatives from the very beginning. This also applies to the construction of the hydrogen infrastructure. In this way, we are setting the course for climate neutrality and shaping the transition."

The Dutch Minister of Finance, Sigrid Kaag, also said: "With the construction of an LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel, the Dutch state-owned company Gasunie is making an important contribution to the security of gas supply in Europe. A good step towards reducing dependence on gas imports from Russia.