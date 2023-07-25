By Maitane Sardon

RWE on Tuesday raised its full-year guidance on the back of better-than-expected first-half earnings.

The German energy company said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization came in at 4.5 billion euros ($4.98 billion) in the first half, while adjusted earnings before interest and taxes stood at EUR3.5 billion.

It made a net profit of EUR2.6 billion, according to preliminary figures.

The company lifted its outlook for the full year, citing a strong earnings trend during the second quarter. It said it expects group adjusted Ebitda of EUR7.1 billion to EUR7.7 billion, from EUR5.8 billion to EUR6.4 billion previously. It sees adjusted net income at EUR3.3 billion to EUR3.8 billion, compared with previous estimates of EUR2.2 billion to EUR2.7 billion.

