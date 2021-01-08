Log in
RWE : Martin Bröker

01/08/2021
Publication Confirmation of a Manager's Transactions Notification pursuant to article 19 MAR Essen, 08 January 2021
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Bröker

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
RWE Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900GB7KCA94ACC940

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007037129

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
37.88 EUR 25758.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
37.88 EUR 25758.40 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-08; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR

For any questions please contact the team of Investor Relations:

RWE Aktiengesellschaft

Investor Relations
T +49 (0) 201-5179-5391
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany

Investor Relations
London Office
c/o RWE Supply & Trading
T +44 (0) 20 7015 5453
60 Threadneedle Street
London EC2R 8HP
United Kingdom

Disclaimer

RWE AG published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 13:49:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
