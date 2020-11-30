Log in
RWE : Monika Kircher

11/30/2020 | 02:49am EST
Publication Confirmation of a Managers' Transactions Notification pursuant to article 19 MAR Essen, 26 November 2020
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Mag. Dr. h.c.
First name: Monika
Last name(s): Kircher
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
RWE Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI
529900GB7KCA94ACC940
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007037129
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
34.43 EUR 34430.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
34.43 EUR 34430.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-26; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR

For any questions please contact the team of Investor Relations:

RWE Aktiengesellschaft
Investor Relations
T +49 (0) 201-5179-3112
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Investor Relations
London Office
c/o RWE Supply & Trading
T +44 (0) 20 7015 5453
60 Threadneedle Street
London EC2R 8HP
United Kingdom

Disclaimer

RWE AG published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 07:48:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
