Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  RWE AG    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

RWE : Notification of the execution of the share buyback

12/20/2020 | 01:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Notification of the execution of the share buyback Essen, 16 December 2020, RWE AG

Notification in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - share buyback

On 8 December 2020, RWE Aktiengesellschaft commenced the share buyback started by way of the notifications of 12 November 2020 and 26 November 2020 in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. A total of 314,808 shares (ISIN DE0007037129), corresponding to 0.04655% of the company's capital stock were bought back. The average purchase price paid on the stock market was EUR 33.7776. The company bought back shares for a total price of EUR 10,633,444.15 (excluding ancillary costs).

The acquisition of the shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee stock option plan within the meaning of Article 5, Paragraph 2(c) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of RWE Aktiengesellschaft.

In the period from 8 December 2020 to 14 December 2020, the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:

Date: 08.12.2020
Total number of shares bought back: 80,000
Weighted average share price (EUR): 34.1225
Aggregated volume (EUR): 2,729,800.00

Date: 09.12.2020
Total number of shares bought back: 80,000
Weighted average share price (EUR): 33.9408
Aggregated volume (EUR): 2,715,264.00

Date: 10.12.2020
Total number of shares bought back: 80,000
Weighted average share price (EUR): 33.8027
Aggregated volume (EUR): 2,704,216.00

Date: 11.12.2020
Total number of shares bought back: 74,736
Weighted average share price (EUR): 33.2071
Aggregated volume (EUR): 2,481,765.83

Date: 14.12.2020
Total number of shares bought back: 72
Weighted average share price (EUR): 33.3100
Aggregated volume (EUR): 2,398.32

Total
Total number of shares bought back: 314,808
Weighted average share price (EUR): 33.7776
Aggregated volume (EUR): 10,633,444.15

The single transactions effected within one day have been published at www.rwe.com.

Essen, December 2020

RWE Aktiengesellschaft

The Executive Board

Disclaimer

RWE AG published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 18:26:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about RWE AG
01:39pRWE : Generation with a separate portfolio for hydrogen on Executive Board in th..
PU
01:27pRWE : Notification of the execution of the share buyback
PU
01:21pRWE : receives planning permission for Kaskasi offshore wind farm
PU
01:21pRWE : to supply Ineos with green electricity and support it in reaching its clim..
PU
01:21pRWE : Power Purchase Agreement signed for Humber Gateway Offshore Wind Farm
PU
12/18OMV shuns further deals as CEO sees bright future in chemicals
RE
12/18Fortum Names Bernhard Gunther as CFO
DJ
12/16German government approves lignite compensation contract
RE
12/16DGAP-CMS : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
DJ
12/16German government approves lignite compensation contract
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 19 435 M 23 818 M 23 818 M
Net income 2020 1 020 M 1 250 M 1 250 M
Net Debt 2020 4 110 M 5 036 M 5 036 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Yield 2020 2,54%
Capitalization 22 649 M 27 699 M 27 757 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,38x
EV / Sales 2021 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 19 531
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 38,90 €
Last Close Price 33,51 €
Spread / Highest target 49,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rolf Martin Schmitz Chief Executive Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Krebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Bsirske Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RWE AG22.52%27 699
NATIONAL GRID PLC-8.12%41 213
SEMPRA ENERGY-13.72%37 703
ENGIE-12.33%37 258
E.ON SE-5.25%28 774
PPL CORPORATION-24.89%20 720
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ