RWE : Notification of the execution of the share buyback

Notification in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - share buyback

On 8 December 2020, RWE Aktiengesellschaft commenced the share buyback started by way of the notifications of 12 November 2020 and 26 November 2020 in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. A total of 314,808 shares (ISIN DE0007037129), corresponding to 0.04655% of the company's capital stock were bought back. The average purchase price paid on the stock market was EUR 33.7776. The company bought back shares for a total price of EUR 10,633,444.15 (excluding ancillary costs).

The acquisition of the shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee stock option plan within the meaning of Article 5, Paragraph 2(c) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of RWE Aktiengesellschaft.

In the period from 8 December 2020 to 14 December 2020, the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:

Date: 08.12.2020

Total number of shares bought back: 80,000

Weighted average share price (EUR): 34.1225

Aggregated volume (EUR): 2,729,800.00

Date: 09.12.2020

Total number of shares bought back: 80,000

Weighted average share price (EUR): 33.9408

Aggregated volume (EUR): 2,715,264.00

Date: 10.12.2020

Total number of shares bought back: 80,000

Weighted average share price (EUR): 33.8027

Aggregated volume (EUR): 2,704,216.00

Date: 11.12.2020

Total number of shares bought back: 74,736

Weighted average share price (EUR): 33.2071

Aggregated volume (EUR): 2,481,765.83

Date: 14.12.2020

Total number of shares bought back: 72

Weighted average share price (EUR): 33.3100

Aggregated volume (EUR): 2,398.32

Total

Total number of shares bought back: 314,808

Weighted average share price (EUR): 33.7776

Aggregated volume (EUR): 10,633,444.15

The single transactions effected within one day have been published at www.rwe.com.

Essen, December 2020

RWE Aktiengesellschaft

The Executive Board