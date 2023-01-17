RWE: One person gets into open pit mine near Lützerath

ERKELENZ (dpa-AFX) - After a demonstration near Lützerath, one person got into the open-pit lignite mine, according to energy company RWE. An RWE spokesman said on Tuesday. "This is of course grossly reckless what he is doing," he said. The person was standing on a "kind of landing" in the embankment, he said. The "Aachener Zeitung" had reported.

The demonstration had started on Tuesday in the village of Keyenberg. According to police, participants had left the protest procession to walk in the direction of Lützerath. The village was cleared by police in recent days and is to be dredged. It is sealed off./idt/DP/jha