By Nina Kienle

Germany's RWE and Greece's Public Power Corp. have decided to build a solar farm in Greece through their joint venture Meton Energy.

The energy companies said Thursday that the planned total investment in the project is 255.4 million euros ($275.2 million), with the European Union's Recovery and Resilience Facility program providing EUR127.7 million in funding.

The photovoltaic project is expected to have peak power-generation capacity of 450 megawatt, the companies said. Construction is due to start in the next months, and the farm it expected to start running in 2025, RWE and PPC said.

Construction of another eight solar projects with a total capacity of 490 megawatt peak is already under way, they said.

