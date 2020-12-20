Log in
RWE : Power Purchase Agreement signed for Humber Gateway Offshore Wind Farm

12/20/2020 | 01:21pm EST
RWE Renewables signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with E.ON UK under which the company will offtake 100% of the electricity produced by the Humber Gateway Offshore Wind Farm from 2022 until 2035. This includes the Renewable Obligation Certificates (ROCs) from the plant. The contract directly follows on from the previous agreement to supply E.ON UK's customers with green electricity from the offshore wind farm, and which is due to end in 2022.

Tom Glover, RWE Renewables Chief Commercial Officer and UK Country Chair: 'As one of the world's leading renewable energy companies, we are committed to dedicating our energy for a sustainable life. The UK plays a key role in RWE's strategy to grow its renewables business and to become carbon neutral by 2040. With the signing of the PPA with E.ON UK we demonstrate our ability to support electricity suppliers in providing CO2-free power to their customers.'

Michael Lewis, E.ON UK Chief Executive: 'We're fully committed to combating the climate crisis and helping the UK meet its net zero targets. Part of that is providing our customers with smart, personalised and sustainable solutions and this agreement with RWE secures yet another significant contribution to the 100% renewable electricity1 we provide to millions of customers around the country as a first step in that journey.'

Humber Gateway is located in the United Kingdom, off the coast of East Yorkshire and was commissioned in 2015. With an installed capacity of 219 megawatts (MW), the wind farm is capable of supplying green electricity equivalent to the annual average demand of almost 300,000 UK homes2. RWE recently divested a 49% stake in Humber Gateway to Greencoat. With a 51% share in the plant, RWE continues to operate the wind farm.

In the United Kingdom, RWE is currently constructing the Triton Knoll offshore wind farm and is developing the Sofia offshore project, both of which will expand RWE's current UK portfolio of nine offshore wind farms. In addition, RWE recently signed Agreements for Lease with The Crown Estate to develop extension projects at four offshore wind farms.

The company also has a significant footprint in the UK onshore market. By the end of 2022, RWE aims to expand its renewables portfolio to more than 13 gigawatts capacity by investing €5 billion net. Together with partners, the gross investment volume can amount to up to €9 billion. To achieve its growth targets, RWE has an attractive project development pipeline of more than 22 gigawatts, across all of the company's strategic core regions.

E.ON is committed to being carbon neutral itself by 2040 and offers 100% renewable electricity for its 3.4 million customers' homes as standard2. E.ON also offers smart meters, energy efficient boilers and solar and battery technology which can all help people better manage their home energy use.

RWE AG published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

