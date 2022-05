"The UK government had already imposed sanctions against Russian Railways from March. As a company that is active in the UK, this means that RWE has not accepted any coal from Russia since the end of March," RWE said.

"As a consequence, RWE has written off its long-term supply contract for Russian coal."

($1 = 0.9508 euros)

