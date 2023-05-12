|
RWE : Q3-21: Despite the significant investment in renewables, earnings were driven by hydro/biomass/gas.
|Analyst Recommendations on RWE AG
|Sales 2023
40 827 M
44 581 M
44 581 M
|Net income 2023
2 717 M
2 966 M
2 966 M
|Net Debt 2023
7 642 M
8 345 M
8 345 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|11,2x
|Yield 2023
|2,32%
|Capitalization
31 063 M
33 919 M
33 919 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,95x
|EV / Sales 2024
|1,04x
|Nbr of Employees
|18 310
|Free-Float
|84,4%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|19
|Last Close Price
|41,76 €
|Average target price
|51,75 €
|Spread / Average Target
|23,9%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|RWE AG
|0.41%
|33 919