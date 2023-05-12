RWE : Q3-21: Despite the significant investment in renewables, earnings were driven by hydro/biomass/gas.

Financials EUR USD Sales 2023 40 827 M 44 581 M 44 581 M Net income 2023 2 717 M 2 966 M 2 966 M Net Debt 2023 7 642 M 8 345 M 8 345 M P/E ratio 2023 11,2x Yield 2023 2,32% Capitalization 31 063 M 33 919 M 33 919 M EV / Sales 2023 0,95x EV / Sales 2024 1,04x Nbr of Employees 18 310 Free-Float 84,4% Chart RWE AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends RWE AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 19 Last Close Price 41,76 € Average target price 51,75 € Spread / Average Target 23,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) RWE AG 0.41% 33 919 ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY -7.87% 96 755 NATIONAL GRID PLC 15.75% 53 113 ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.00% 52 414 SEMPRA ENERGY 0.68% 48 293 ENGIE 10.46% 39 089