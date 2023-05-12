Advanced search
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:17:15 2023-05-12 pm EDT
42.48 EUR   +1.72%
12:44pRWE : Q3-21: Despite the significant investment in renewables, earnings were driven by hydro/biomass/gas.
Alphavalue
12:07pFederal government wants LNG terminal in Mukran - state wants documents
DP
06:44aAlerion Clean Power, revenues up slightly; new plan prepared
AN
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

RWE : Q3-21: Despite the significant investment in renewables, earnings were driven by hydro/biomass/gas.

05/12/2023 | 12:44pm EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
Analyst Recommendations on RWE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 40 827 M 44 581 M 44 581 M
Net income 2023 2 717 M 2 966 M 2 966 M
Net Debt 2023 7 642 M 8 345 M 8 345 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,2x
Yield 2023 2,32%
Capitalization 31 063 M 33 919 M 33 919 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
EV / Sales 2024 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 18 310
Free-Float 84,4%
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 41,76 €
Average target price 51,75 €
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG0.41%33 919
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-7.87%96 755
NATIONAL GRID PLC15.75%53 113
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%52 414
SEMPRA ENERGY0.68%48 293
ENGIE10.46%39 089
