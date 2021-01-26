Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  RWE AG    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/26 06:39:08 am
36.715 EUR   -0.20%
06:14aRWE : Renewables and SkySails Power harness high-altitude winds for innovative power generation
PU
01/25RWE : First turbine is installed at Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm
PU
01/22RWE : Peter Ottmann
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RWE : Renewables and SkySails Power harness high-altitude winds for innovative power generation

01/26/2021 | 06:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RWE Renewables GmbH and SkySails Power GmbH have high-flying ambitions. They are planning to fly a 120-sqm kite to a height of up to 400 metres above ground to utilise high-altitude winds for generating electricity. The two companies have now entered a collaboration agreement on this pilot project. RWE is purchasing an innovative airborne wind energy system with an output of up to 200 kilowatts from the Hamburg-based company. RWE Renewables will operate the SkySails Power system and evaluate the technology during the three-year pilot project. Currently, suitable locations in Germany are being assessed.

Airborne wind energy systems harness the strong and steady winds at heights of several hundred metres above ground. Part of the SkySails Power system is a ground station consisting of a winch with an integrated generator. During its ascent in a controlled trajectory, the kite pulls rope from the winch - and the built-in generator produces electricity from the rotational energy.

Once the tether is completely unspooled, the kite is winched back in. It brings itself automatically into a position of very low resistance so that it can be hauled back easily. The generator now acts as a motor operating the winch. This process only requires a fraction of the energy that has been generated during the active phase. The cycle can then start over again.

Current airborne wind systems have a maximum capacity of 100 to 200 kilowatts. Developing this technology further will increase the potential output from kilowatts to megawatts and thus make it attractive for use in large wind farms. SkySails is already developing such a large-scale system.

'The light compact design of airborne wind energy systems means that the impact on people and the environment is minimal. The systems work very quietly, practically have no visible effect on the landscape and barely cast a shadow', explains Stephan Wrage, CEO of SkySails Power GmbH. He believes that these benefits can further increase acceptance for wind energy systems. Stephan Wrage: 'This makes our SkySails technology an exciting alternative to traditional renewable wind power generation.'

'I am delighted that we are putting this innovative, environmentally friendly technology into operation for the first time,' says Katja Wünschel, COO Wind Onshore & Photovoltaic Europe & Asia-Pacific at RWE Renewables. 'It has the potential for onshore as well as offshore use and to complement conventional wind power turbines in this way.' Sven Utermöhlen, her colleague on the RWE Renewables Management Board with responsibility for Wind Offshore Global, adds: 'This pilot project is not just intended to expand the decentralised supply of energy from renewable sources, it also has great potential in terms of helping RWE to make its power generation completely climate-neutral by 2040.'

Video material of the SkySails technology on YouTube

Disclaimer

RWE AG published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 11:13:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about RWE AG
06:14aRWE : Renewables and SkySails Power harness high-altitude winds for innovative p..
PU
01/25RWE : First turbine is installed at Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm
PU
01/22RWE : Peter Ottmann
PU
01/22RWE : Günther Schartz
PU
01/22RWE AG(NEU) : Bernstein keeps its Buy rating
MD
01/22DGAP-DD : RWE Aktiengesellschaft english
DJ
01/21DGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -4-
DJ
01/21DGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -3-
DJ
01/21DGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -2-
DJ
01/21RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 19 460 M 23 595 M 23 595 M
Net income 2020 1 005 M 1 219 M 1 219 M
Net Debt 2020 2 675 M 3 244 M 3 244 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,0x
Yield 2020 2,32%
Capitalization 24 866 M 30 156 M 30 151 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
EV / Sales 2021 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 19 531
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 40,23 €
Last Close Price 36,79 €
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rolf Martin Schmitz Chief Executive Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Krebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Bsirske Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RWE AG6.42%30 156
NATIONAL GRID PLC2.66%43 028
ENGIE3.27%37 839
SEMPRA ENERGY-1.13%36 339
E.ON SE-3.13%27 762
PPL CORPORATION-0.32%21 612
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ