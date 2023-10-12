Publication Confirmation of a Managers' Transactions Notification pursuant to article 19 MAR Essen, 12 October 2023
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Ullrich
Last name(s): Sierau
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
RWE Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI
529900GB7KCA94ACC940
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007037129
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
34.70 EUR 34,700.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
34.70 EUR 34,700.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2023-10-12; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT
