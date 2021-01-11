RWE : Ute Gerbaulet

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Ute
Last name(s): Gerbaulet
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
RWE Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI
529900GB7KCA94ACC940
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007037129
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
37.91 EUR 30328.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
37.91 EUR 30328.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-11; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT