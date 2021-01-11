RWE : Ute Gerbaulet

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title:

First name: Ute

Last name(s): Gerbaulet

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

RWE Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

529900GB7KCA94ACC940

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share

ISIN: DE0007037129

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

37.91 EUR 30328.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume

37.91 EUR 30328.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-01-11; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate

MIC: TGAT