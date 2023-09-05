  1. Markets
Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01:19:33 2023-09-05 pm EDT Intraday chart for RWE AG 5-day change 1st Jan Change
36.59 EUR -1.47% -8.46% -12.09%
06:26pm RWE : Valuation update
Sep. 01 What's happening with offshore wind? Alphavalue

RWE : Valuation update

Today at 12:26 pm

Company Profile

RWE AG is one of the leading European energy groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - electricity and gas trading and distribution (67,4%): electricity (193,930 GWh sold in 2022) and gas (39,479 GWh); - renewable energy production (14.2%): wind, solar, hydroelectric and biomass energy production (156,794 GWh produced in 2022); - fossil and nuclear power generation (2.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (27.9%), the United Kingdom (39.3%), Europe (29.3%), North America (2.1%) and other (1.4%).
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
37.13EUR
Average target price
52.81EUR
Spread / Average Target
+42.22%
Sector Other Multiline Utilities

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
RWE AG
Chart Analysis RWE AG
-12.09% 29 791 M $
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.
Chart Analysis Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.
-3.93% 30 196 M $
EON SE
Chart Analysis EON SE
+20.37% 31 789 M $
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Chart Analysis Veolia Environnement
+16.13% 21 551 M $
ENGIE
Chart Analysis ENGIE
+8.90% 38 524 M $
AMEREN CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Ameren Corporation
-13.37% 20 613 M $
ACWA POWER COMPANY
Chart Analysis ACWA POWER Company
+31.84% 39 342 M $
PPL CORPORATION
Chart Analysis PPL Corporation
-17.01% 18 250 M $
CENTERPOINT ENERGY, INC.
Chart Analysis CenterPoint Energy, Inc.
-9.27% 17 452 M $
CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Chart Analysis CMS Energy Corporation
-14.02% 16 159 M $
Other Multiline Utilities
