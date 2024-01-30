Stock RWE RWE AG
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

RWE AG

Equities

RWE

DE0007037129

Multiline Utilities

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 11:03:13 2024-01-30 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
34.48 EUR +0.57% Intraday chart for RWE AG -6.38% -16.63%
04:34pm RWE : Wholesale market decline impacts the earnings outlook Alphavalue
11:15am Capacity of wind power plants in German waters increased by five percent DP
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about RWE AG

RWE : Wholesale market decline impacts the earnings outlook Alphavalue
Capacity of wind power plants in German waters increased by five percent DP
Stock pickers power up battered renewables as rates fall RE
Eon: South German solar plants most productive in 2023 DP
Oddo BHF Maintains RWE at Outperform, Lowers PT MT
RWE AG(NEU) : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating ZD
Barclays senkt Ziel für RWE auf 50 Euro - 'Overweight' DP
RWE AG(NEU) : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating ZD
RWE : UBS remains Buy after preliminary results CF
RWE : Oddo BHF remains positive, lowers its target CF
RWE : FY23: Is the market overreacting by selling on the back of 2024? Alphavalue
Equinor, Orsted bid for better contract in NY offshore wind auction RE
Equinor and Orsted among bidders in NY offshore wind auction RE
BIDDERS IN NEW YORK'S OFFSHORE WIND SOLICITATION INCLUDE EQUINOR… RE
European Equities Climb Sharply in Friday Trading; Luxury Stocks Rally on LVMH Results MT
Upbeat Sartorius Outlook Leads German Shares to Close Higher MT
RWE AG(NEU) : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
RWE Shares Fall Over Concerns About Energy Prices DJ
RWE AG(NEU) : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating ZD
RWE AG(NEU) : Bernstein gives a Buy rating ZD
RWE AG(NEU) : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan ZD
RWE AG(NEU) : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating ZD
RWE: 2024 earnings expected at lower end of range CF
RWE AG(NEU) : RBC reiterates its Buy rating ZD
RWE under significant pressure after outlook for 2024 DP

Chart RWE AG

Chart RWE AG
More charts

Company Profile

RWE AG is one of the leading European energy groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - electricity and gas trading and distribution (67,4%): electricity (193,930 GWh sold in 2022) and gas (39,479 GWh); - renewable energy production (14.2%): wind, solar, hydroelectric and biomass energy production (156,794 GWh produced in 2022); - fossil and nuclear power generation (2.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (27.9%), the United Kingdom (39.3%), Europe (29.3%), North America (2.1%) and other (1.4%).
Sector
Multiline Utilities
Calendar
2024-03-14 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , DAX
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for RWE AG

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
34.28 EUR
Average target price
52.01 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+51.72%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Multiline Utilities

1st Jan change Capi.
RWE AG Stock RWE AG
-16.66% 27 548 M $
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY Stock Abu Dhabi National Energy Company
-9.43% 97 040 M $
E.D.F. Stock E.D.F.
-.--% 51 547 M $
NATIONAL GRID PLC Stock National Grid plc
-1.07% 49 316 M $
ACWA POWER COMPANY Stock ACWA POWER Company
-2.96% 48 645 M $
SEMPRA Stock Sempra
-4.70% 44 991 M $
EON SE Stock EON SE
+2.10% 35 083 M $
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. Stock Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.
-5.51% 28 912 M $
UNIPER SE Stock Uniper SE
-0.86% 25 872 M $
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Stock Veolia Environnement
+5.53% 23 068 M $
Other Multiline Utilities
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock RWE AG - Xetra
  4. News RWE AG
  5. RWE : Wholesale market decline impacts the earnings outlook
+39.41% on our US portfolio vs. 25.67% on the S&P 500 net Total Return
Replicate our performance
fermer