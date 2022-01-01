Log in
RWE : Zoë Keeton takes top UK honour for services to renewables

01/01/2022 | 06:17am EST
  • Zoë Keeton is awarded the OBE by Her Majesty The Queen in New Year Honours List
  • Two decades of service helped shape the UK wind industry into a world leader
Swindon/Essen, 1 January 2022

RWE Renewables' UK Head of Regulatory Affairs, Zoë Keeton, has been recognised as an Officer of the British Empire (OBE) by Her Majesty The Queen in the New Year Honours List. This prestigious honour recognises 20 years' of dedicated service to the nation's renewable energy sector.

Over the last two decades, Zoë has worked with governments, industry bodies, key national stakeholders and companies across the sector to help forge the key policies responsible for shaping the UK's rapidly expanding wind industry into the world leader it is today.

Zoë Keeton, UK Head of Regulatory Affairs, RWE Renewables: "I am truly humbled, thrilled and indeed surprised to have been chosen for this prestigious honour. The many achievements of the renewable energy industry have been a collaborative effort, and so I consider this as due recognition for the incredible work of the whole sector not just myself. The growth of renewable energy is one of the greatest achievements of our generation; the industry we have created is the foundation of a sustainable energy network that will last for generations to come, and which puts us firmly on the path to achieving global Net Zero targets."

Tom Glover, UK Country Chair, RWE, was delighted to recognise Zoë Keeton's success: "We are all incredibly proud of Zoë and her tireless work on behalf of RWE and the wider industry. Her knowledge, insights and leadership have helped break down barriers and unlock new opportunities that ensure there is a clear pathway for the UK to achieve Net Zero, while delivering important economic benefits to businesses and communities alike. Well done Zoë - what an accolade and very well deserved!"

The award recognises Zoë Keeton's work across the industry, as an expert advisor helping tackle barriers to future growth, such as aviation radar and grid, while helping facilitate the delivery of the UK's Net Zero ambitions. One of her most significant contributions was her involvement in the successful negotiation of the Offshore Wind Sector Deal, brokering a ground-breaking collaboration between the UK government and offshore wind industry, which is now securing billions of pounds of new investment and establishing thousands of new UK jobs.

In addition to her policy work, Zoë Keeton is also a great advocate and champion for promoting diversity across the industry. A frequent speaker at industry conferences, she has worked closely with organisations such as RenewableUK, Energy UK and POWERful Women to encourage more women and a greater diversity of people to join the rapidly growing sector.

Supporting industry quotes:

Emma Pinchbeck, Chief Executive, Energy UK
"Zoë represents everything that is exciting about the future of energy: dedicated to driving the UK's renewables revolution, she is also a leader who is respected for her knowledge and ability to bring people together. On a personal level, I am also grateful for all she's done to champion other women in the industry. Many people will have benefitted from working alongside her, including myself, and this recognition is very well-deserved."

Dan McGrail, Chief Executive Officer, RenewableUK
"It's great to see Zoë's trailblazing role in the expansion of renewable energy recognised in this highly prestigious award. She's an indefatigable champion not only of clean energy but also of diversity, working tirelessly to make our industry more inclusive and more representative, encouraging and inspiring talented women to take up leading roles in renewables. As a key member of RenewableUK's Board of Directors she led by example, helping industry leaders to work together collaboratively, to ensure that we maximise the economic and environmental benefits which our sector is delivering to this country".

Downloads

Disclaimer

RWE AG published this content on 01 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2022 11:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
