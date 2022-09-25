RWE : and ADNOC agree on first LNG delivery to floating LNG import terminal at Brunsbüttel

Essen, 25 September 2022

RWE has reached agreements with two companies from Abu Dhabi: With Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on LNG supplies and with Masdar, Abu Dhabi's flagship renewable energy company, on cooperation in offshore wind.



ADNOC and RWE have signed a supply agreement on the first delivery of a cargo of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to be supplied to 'Elbehafen LNG' at Brunsbüttel, near Hamburg, Germany. Elbehafen LNG will operate one of the two Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FRSU), that RWE chartered on behalf of the German government. The cargo is expected to be shipped from Das Island, Abu Dhabi and to arrive in Germany in late December 2022. The cargo delivered by ADNOC will be for 137,000 cubic metres of LNG and will be the first LNG to be supplied to the German gas market via the floating LNG import terminal at Brunsbüttel. This marks an important milestone in building-up an LNG supply infrastructure in Germany and setting-up a more diversified gas supply.

Furthermore, the two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on multi-year LNG supplies where cargoes will be delivered to Germany starting from 2023. LNG supplies from ADNOC can be delivered to Germany through either floating or land-based regasification terminals as these become operational.



Dr. Markus Krebber, CEO of RWE AG: "As RWE, we are committed to actively support the German government to make energy supply as secure as possible. I am all the more delighted to announce our agreement with ADNOC on the first LNG cargo to be shipped to our floating LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel and our MoU for further LNG deliveries into Germany. The acceleration of the energy transition remains key to tackling both the current energy crisis and the climate crisis. This is what we are doing at RWE with massive investments in renewable energy projects - on our own and together with partners. I am very pleased that we will join forces with Masdar, a known and reliable partner to RWE for years in our London Array offshore wind farm. Together we will explore the potential for widening the scope of our partnership in offshore wind to further projects."



His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO and Chairman of Masdar said: "The signing of our first LNG agreement with a German customer, builds upon the longstanding bilateral relationship between the UAE and Germany. As a customer-focused business, ADNOC is accelerating its gas production and processing capacity to meet growing global demand for LNG, a key fuel, both in today's energy mix, and a critical fuel in the energy transition. In addition, Masdar, the UAE's renewable energy and green hydrogen powerhouse, signed important agreements with RWE to pursue collaboration in a number of offshore wind projects, supporting our broader efforts to grow renewable energy capacity and meet the world's clean energy needs."

The MoU RWE signed with Masdar will focus on jointly exploring the potential to grow their portfolios in offshore wind in key global markets. Under the MoU, the two companies will evaluate opportunities in a number of different countries.