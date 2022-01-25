Log in
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

RWE chief says Germany should consider national gas reserve

01/25/2022 | 12:39pm EST
FRANKFURT, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Germany should think about building a national gas reserve, the chief executive of its largest power producer RWE told a newspaper, amid fears that flows from Russia may be disrupted if it attacks Ukraine.

"Yes, we should think about that. This could go in the direction of stockpiling by the state, as it's the case with oil. But there are also other possibilities," Markus Krebber told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Russia is Germany's largest gas supplier but tensions between Russia and Ukraine and threats of sanctions https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/eu-leave-diplomats-families-ukraine-now-borrell-says-2022-01-24 from the West if there is an invasion have raised concerns over whether the fuel will still be flowing if the crisis escalates further.

"It would definitely mean higher prices. A complete halt could only be offset for a very brief period. Maybe a few weeks," Krebber said, adding there was a mutual dependency with regard to gas deliveries.

"We need Russian natural gas and Russia needs currency. There have been tensions in the past, but the gas always arrived," Krebber said, adding that existing supply contracts were being fulfilled.

"Just getting additional volumes short-term is difficult." (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RWE AG -1.31% 34.66 Delayed Quote.-1.68%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.80% 182.6014 Delayed Quote.3.89%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.42% 78.984 Delayed Quote.3.30%
Analyst Recommendations on RWE AG
Financials
Sales 2021 14 243 M 16 059 M 16 059 M
Net income 2021 1 323 M 1 492 M 1 492 M
Net Debt 2021 2 778 M 3 132 M 3 132 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 2,56%
Capitalization 23 739 M 26 857 M 26 766 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,86x
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 18 902
Free-Float -
Chart RWE AG
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 35,12 €
Average target price 42,71 €
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Schüssel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG-1.68%26 857
NATIONAL GRID PLC1.81%52 922
SEMPRA-0.48%42 041
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-1.52%39 794
ENGIE1.21%36 016
E.ON SE-2.23%35 162