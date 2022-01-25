RWE chief says Germany should consider national gas reserve

FRANKFURT, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Germany should think about
building a national gas reserve, the chief executive of its
largest power producer RWE told a newspaper, amid
fears that flows from Russia may be disrupted if it attacks
Ukraine.
"Yes, we should think about that. This could go in the
direction of stockpiling by the state, as it's the case with
oil. But there are also other possibilities," Markus Krebber
told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
Russia is Germany's largest gas supplier but tensions
from the West if there is an invasion have raised concerns over
from the West if there is an invasion have raised concerns over
whether the fuel will still be flowing if the crisis escalates
further.
"It would definitely mean higher prices. A complete halt
could only be offset for a very brief period. Maybe a few
weeks," Krebber said, adding there was a mutual dependency with
regard to gas deliveries.
"We need Russian natural gas and Russia needs currency.
There have been tensions in the past, but the gas always
arrived," Krebber said, adding that existing supply contracts
were being fulfilled.
"Just getting additional volumes short-term is difficult."
