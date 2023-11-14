ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - The energy group RWE has benefited in particular from the expansion of its electricity generation and energy trading portfolio in recent months. RWE performed better than expected by analysts. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and adjusted for special and one-off effects (reported EBITDA) rose by more than 80 percent year-on-year to almost 6.2 billion euros in the nine months to the end of September, the company announced in Essen on Tuesday. Over 90 percent of this came from the core business. The management confirmed its forecast for the year.

Accordingly, RWE continues to expect an operating result of 7.1 to 7.7 billion euros in 2023. 6.3 to 6.9 billion euros should be generated in the core business, which includes electricity generation from wind and solar power plants, run-of-river, pumped storage, biomass and gas-fired power plants as well as energy trading./lew/stk