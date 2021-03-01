Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  RWE AG    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/01 08:50:43 am
31.395 EUR   +0.18%
08:38aRWE  : Commercial operation commences at Glen Noe Hydro
PU
03:14aRWE  : Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm generates first power
PU
02/26DGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -4-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RWE : Commercial operation commences at Glen Noe Hydro

03/01/2021 | 08:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consented by Argyll & Bute Council in September 2016, RWE's 2MW Glen Noe Hydro Scheme, located within the Glen Noe Estate, near Loch Etive in the west of Scotland, is now operational.

Construction of the powerhouse, 3km of buried pipeline and three intake weirs for the run-of-river scheme began in 2019 and, following completion of the grid connection in January, commissioning was successfully completed in mid-February 2021.

The scheme has the capacity to provide sufficient renewable electricity to power up to the equivalent of 1,436* average homes each year. In addition, RWE will provide a community fund of £3,000 for each year for the operational lifetime of the project to Taynuilt Community Council.

Mary Drury, RWE Head of UK Hydro, said: 'Following a successful construction phase, we are delighted that Glen Noe is now operational. Hydro has proved its longevity in the renewables business and so the commissioning of a further hydro scheme will play a crucial role in enabling Scotland to fulfil and maintain its clean energy future ambition to reach net zero carbon by 2045.

'RWE now operates 17 hydropower schemes across Scotland, all constructed to ensure that environmental constraints are strictly adhered to. For Glen Noe, this included ensuring that nearby nesting Golden Eagles were not disturbed during construction.'

RWE is the UK's second largest power producer, generating over 12% of all electricity in the UK. In Scotland the company operates over 470MW of installed renewable capacity across 26 hydro and onshore wind sites and Scotland's first commercial-scale offshore wind farm: Robin Rigg in the Solway Firth. RWE also operate a 55MW biomass combined heat and power district heating plant at Markinch; the Glenrothes Energy Network officially opened in April 2019 and is the first 100% renewable biomass power district heating network of its kind in Scotland.

For more information on Glen Noe visit: https://uk-ireland.rwe.com/locations/glen-noe-hydro-power-scheme

*Based on a decreasing average annual household electricity consumption rate, RWE's onshore and hydropower operational and under construction schemes potentially provide electricity to 65,621 homes in Scotland. This number is calculated using average consumption rates that are on a downward trend from 4,100 kWh in 2005 to the current 2017 average of 4,100kWh and is supported by recent domestic electricity consumption data available from The Digest of UK Energy Statistics and household estimated and projections from the UK Statistics Authority. This potential number of homes therefore is significantly less than if sites were calculated using 2017 figures.

Disclaimer

RWE AG published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 13:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RWE AG
08:38aRWE  : Commercial operation commences at Glen Noe Hydro
PU
03:14aRWE  : Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm generates first power
PU
02/26DGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -4-
DJ
02/26DGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -3-
DJ
02/26DGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -2-
DJ
02/26RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
02/23RWE  : Alpiq Enters Direct Marketing Deal for RWE's Spanish Wind, Hydro Assets
MT
02/22RWE AG(NEU)  : Independant Research sticks Neutral
MD
02/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02/19RWE AG(NEU)  : Gets a Neutral rating from Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 19 460 M 23 435 M 23 435 M
Net income 2020 1 013 M 1 220 M 1 220 M
Net Debt 2020 1 445 M 1 741 M 1 741 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
Yield 2020 2,72%
Capitalization 21 183 M 25 629 M 25 510 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,16x
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 19 531
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 40,02 €
Last Close Price 31,34 €
Spread / Highest target 65,9%
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rolf Martin Schmitz Chief Executive Officer
Markus Krebber Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Bsirske Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RWE AG-9.34%25 629
NATIONAL GRID PLC-6.77%39 856
ENGIE-3.47%35 339
SEMPRA ENERGY-8.97%35 095
E.ON SE-6.77%26 657
PPL CORPORATION-7.13%20 140
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ