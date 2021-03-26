Log in
RWE : Dr. Rolf Martin Schmitz

03/26/2021
Publication Confirmation of a Managers' Transactions Notification pursuant to article 19 MAR Essen, 26 March 2021
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Rolf Martin
Last name(s): Schmitz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
RWE Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900GB7KCA94ACC940

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007037129

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
32.49 EUR 60821.28 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
32.49 EUR 60821.28 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-25; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR

For any questions please contact the team of Investor Relations:

RWE Aktiengesellschaft

Investor Relations
T +49 (0) 201-5179-5391
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany

Investor Relations
London Office
c/o RWE Supply & Trading
T +44 (0) 20 7015 5453
60 Threadneedle Street
London EC2R 8HP
United Kingdom

Disclaimer

RWE AG published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 09:50:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
