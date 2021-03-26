RWE : Dr. Rolf Martin Schmitz

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 14 808 M 17 452 M 17 452 M Net income 2021 1 057 M 1 245 M 1 245 M Net Debt 2021 1 479 M 1 744 M 1 744 M P/E ratio 2021 18,8x Yield 2021 2,77% Capitalization 21 970 M 25 878 M 25 894 M EV / Sales 2021 1,58x EV / Sales 2022 1,57x Nbr of Employees 19 498 Free-Float 92,0% Chart RWE AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends RWE AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 25 Average target price 39,40 € Last Close Price 32,49 € Spread / Highest target 44,7% Spread / Average Target 21,3% Spread / Lowest Target -13,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Rolf Martin Schmitz Chief Executive Officer Markus Krebber Chief Financial Officer Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board Frank Bsirske Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) RWE AG -6.02% 26 367 NATIONAL GRID PLC 0.92% 41 639 SEMPRA ENERGY 1.22% 39 942 ENGIE -4.31% 35 070 E.ON SE 5.30% 27 480 PPL CORPORATION 0.78% 21 724