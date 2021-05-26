Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  RWE AG
  News
  Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
RWE : Equnior and Hydro team up for offshore wind in the Norwegian North Sea

05/26/2021 | 02:55am EDT
RWE Renewables, Equinor and Hydro REIN have signed a collaboration agreement for offshore wind in Norway. The partners will jointly prepare and submit an application to the Norwegian authorities to develop a large-scale bottom-fixed offshore wind farm in the Sørlige Nordsjø II area in the Norwegian North Sea.

The Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy has opened two areas for offshore renewables (Utsira Nord and Sørlige Nordsjø II) and is currently working on the licensing process for offshore wind projects in Norway. The area borders the Danish sector in the North Sea and is ideally located for supply of electricity to Europe.

The partnership between RWE, Equinor and Hydro represents a strong combination of experience and expertise from offshore wind development, energy market insight and large-scale industrial project execution. Together, the three companies have the complimentary capabilities as well as experience needed to develop a large-scale offshore wind farm at Sørlige Nordsjø II.

'The North Sea has among the world's best wind resources. A large-scale offshore wind farm at Sørlige Nordsjø II could play a key role in expanding the North Sea as an offshore energy hub and create new industrial opportunities for Norway as an energy nation. Between Equinor, RWE and Hydro we have the industrial capabilities, from the turbine to the consumer, to create value and supply renewable power to Europe,' says Equinor's Executive Vice President New Energy Solutions, Pål Eitrheim.

'Offshore wind will be an important component in the future energy mix to decarbonize Europe and reach the 2050 targets. For Hydro, this cooperation is part of our strategy to diversify and explore growth opportunities in new energy. Through Hydro REIN, we bring our industrial capabilities and deep energy markets knowledge to the partnership, and we are happy to cooperate with RWE and Equinor. Together, we form a strong partnership for developing Sørlige Nordsjø II,' says Hydro Energy's Executive Vice President, Arvid Moss.

The Sørlige Nordsjø II area has among one of the best wind resources in the world with water depths between 53 and 70 meters. The area has a potential to deliver a significant amount of renewable energy to countries aiming to transform their energy mix, following the EU's and the UK's stated ambitions for 300 gigawatt and 100 gigawatt respectively of offshore wind capacity by 2050 to reach their net zero ambitions.

Together, the partners have strong expertise in all parts of the offshore wind value chain - from development, construction and production to route to market.

Both Equinor and RWE have strong track records in developing large offshore wind infrastructure projects and operate them efficiently while achieving the highest standards in safety. They have jointly developed the 385-megawatt Arkona offshore wind farm in the German part of the Baltic Sea. This was successfully commissioned in 2019 and is delivering sustainable renewable electricity for the equivalent of 400,000 German households.

With its world-wide industrial operations, top-three position on renewable power production in Norway and large-scale power market activity in the Nordics and Brazil, Hydro's participation in the partnership brings extensive experience in large-scale project execution, industrialization, and power market optimization. Hydro has over the last years been one of the world's largest corporate buyers of renewable power, and it has been central in shaping commercial concepts which has contributed to wind power development in Norway and Sweden. Hydro's participation in the partnership will be organized through its newly established company for renewables development, Hydro REIN.

RWE AG published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 06:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 14 391 M 17 639 M 17 639 M
Net income 2021 1 056 M 1 294 M 1 294 M
Net Debt 2021 4 798 M 5 881 M 5 881 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
Yield 2021 2,79%
Capitalization 21 828 M 26 711 M 26 755 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 19 244
Free-Float 92,0%
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 39,79 €
Last Close Price 32,28 €
Spread / Highest target 58,0%
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Bsirske Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Schüssel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RWE AG-6.62%26 711
NATIONAL GRID PLC9.48%47 820
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-9.85%44 248
SEMPRA ENERGY8.12%41 708
ENGIE0.54%37 333
E.ON SE10.99%32 446