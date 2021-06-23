RWE : Sulmana Vermögensverwaltung GmbH

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Sulmana Vermögensverwaltung GmbH



2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title: Dr.

First name: Hans-Peter

Last name(s): Keitel

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

RWE Aktiengesellschaft



b) LEI

529900GB7KCA94ACC940



4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share

ISIN: DE0007037129



b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition



c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

30.20 EUR 12080.00 EUR



d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume

30.20 EUR 12080.00 EUR



e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-21; UTC+2



f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra

MIC: XETR