    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/23 05:19:43 am
30.075 EUR   -0.55%
RWE : Sulmana Vermögensverwaltung GmbH

06/23/2021 | 04:59am EDT
Publication Confirmation of a Managers' Transactions Notification pursuant to article 19 MAR Essen, 21 June 2021
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Sulmana Vermögensverwaltung GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Hans-Peter
Last name(s): Keitel
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
RWE Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900GB7KCA94ACC940

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007037129

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
30.20 EUR 12080.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
30.20 EUR 12080.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-21; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR

For any questions please contact the team of Investor Relations:

RWE Aktiengesellschaft

Investor Relations
T +49 (0) 201-5179-5391
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany

Investor Relations
London Office
c/o RWE Supply & Trading
T +44 (0) 20 7015 5453
60 Threadneedle Street
London EC2R 8HP
United Kingdom

Disclaimer

RWE AG published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 08:58:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
