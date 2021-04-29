RWE : Volkswagen plans renewable investments in CO2 reduction push
04/29/2021 | 03:26am EDT
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen plans to invest about 40 million euros ($48 million) in European wind and solar projects by 2025 as part of a push to become carbon neutral, the head of the group's namesake brand said on Thursday.
As part of the initiative, Volkswagen will team up with Germany's top utility RWE for a solar park in 2022 that will have a capacity to supply 50,000 households with power.
($1 = 0.8252 euros)
