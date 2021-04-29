Log in
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

RWE : Volkswagen plans renewable investments in CO2 reduction push

04/29/2021 | 03:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is seen as it launches its ID.6 and ID.6 CROZZ SUV at a world premiere ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, in Shanghai

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen plans to invest about 40 million euros ($48 million) in European wind and solar projects by 2025 as part of a push to become carbon neutral, the head of the group's namesake brand said on Thursday.

As part of the initiative, Volkswagen will team up with Germany's top utility RWE for a solar park in 2022 that will have a capacity to supply 50,000 households with power.

($1 = 0.8252 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Jan Schwartz, editing by Emma Thomasson)


© Reuters 2021
RWE AG -2.16% 32.22 Delayed Quote.-4.74%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.79% 219.8 Delayed Quote.46.96%
