    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
RWE : officially launches Limondale Solar Farm Community Benefit Fund

11/24/2021 | 04:10am EST
  • The fund will focus on making a positive, long-term difference to Balranald and nearby communities, throughout the project's lifetime
  • $40.000 per year for, local community groups, individuals and charities
  • Applications can be submitted from February 2022
Melbourne / Balranald, 24 November 2021

Today, RWE has officially launched the Community Benefit Fund for its Limondale Solar Farm. Located about 14km from Balranald, this large-scale solar farm is capable of generating enough electricity to power the equivalent of up to 105,000 homes each year. The fund will provide $40,000 per year to good causes within the Balranald Shire.

Recently, Limondale Solar Farm reached full capacity - an important milestone as the project continues to transition to the operations and maintenance phase. "This is an amazing achievement and it would have not been possible without the exceptional commitment of the team, and the strong collaboration with the local community and stakeholders", states Lee Mrnjavac, Country Manager from RWE Renewables Australia during the official celebration at the Balranald Discovery Centre. "Together we are working towards a sustainable future. Thanks to our Community Benefit Fund we will be able to give back and enrich the lives of people nearby."

RWE ensures that it works closely with local communities throughout the development, construction and operation of its renewable projects; to make sure there is a long-standing benefit from the delivery of its projects to the local area as well as the environment.

"We will deliver the funds for the duration of the operational lifetime of our Limondale Solar Farm. We are strongly committed to minimising impact on the project's local community, while maximising environmental benefits for all", says Ross Greenham, Limondale Site Manager, RWE Renewables Australia. "This funding is targeted, flexible and locally-focused, and presents a fantastic opportunity for the Balranald communities."

The fund is overseen by an independent community committee and administered by Balranald Inc. and will be available annually to local community groups, individuals, and charities. All funding decisions are made by the community committee which includes members of Balranald Inc. and local representatives, that way they can best judge which projects would benefit their community the most.

Iain Lindsay-Field, Public Officer from Balranald Inc. adds: "We look forward to being the community body overseeing funding applications; and a continuing partnership to deliver positive outcomes across all sectors of our shire area and we would like to thank RWE for their generous contribution."

Applications for the fund will be opening in February 2022. Further information will be circulated by Balranald Inc. in the next month.

