RWE Renewables Australia has reached an important milestone in the energy transition with the successful registration of the first 8-hour battery energy storage system (BESS), located at the Limondale solar farm near Balranald in New South Wales.



The Limondale BESS, consisting of 144 Tesla Megapacks, has a capacity of over 50 megawatts (MW) and 400 megawatt hours (MWh), making it the longest grid-scale battery in the country.



The project was the first recipient of a long-term energy service agreement (LTESA) under New South Wales' long-duration storage tender.



Once fully operational, the Limondale BESS will store excess renewable energy generated during the day and feed it back into the grid when demand is high, improving grid stability and enabling greater use of renewables in the energy mix.



RWE Renewables Australia said that the registration of the Limondale BESS marks a watershed moment for long-duration battery storage in Australia. Battery storage is a key element of the energy transition. With projects like Limondale BESS, RWE is helping to unlock the full value of renewable energy generation by ensuring that energy is available when it is most needed.