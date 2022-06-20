RWE says could keep brown coal power plants open, EnBW, Steag rethink coal

FRANKFURT, June 20 (Reuters) - German utility RWE
could prolong the operation of three 300 megawatt (MW) brown
coal power plants if required during the gas supply crisis
triggered by lower Russian exports.
The statement came in reply to an enquiry after the Berlin
Economy Ministry on Sunday announced the latest steps to boost
gas storage levels for next winter, mentioning more coal burning
for power in order to spare gas which is needed for use in
industrial processes.
The ministry had identified the Neurath C and Niederaussem E
and F plants on a list of possible stand-by facilities drawn up
at the end of May in case of severe disruption to Russian gas
supplies.
Separately, hard coal generator Steag said it was ready to
offer more capacity on a temporary basis should the government
require it.
Steag, shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in
February, postponed the conversion of the 450 MW Herne 4 hard
coal unit to gas burning by a year to ensure supply security for
its district heat provision in the coming winter.
Its hard coal-fired plants Bexbach, Bergkamen and Weiher
have been declared system-relevant, which means they have to be
kept open in return for compensation, while relevant decisions
are due for two units at Voelklingen Fenne at the end of
October.
Southwest Germany's EnBW, which bought 3.6 million
tonnes of Russian coal last year for its power and heat
operations, said that it was constantly monitoring the need to
adjust coal logistics and manpower.
In the absence of a relevant law, the company could not
comment further, a spokesperson said.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Riham Alkousaa and David
Evans)