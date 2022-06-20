Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RWE AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:26 2022-06-20 am EDT
38.32 EUR   +2.47%
06:57aRWE says could keep brown coal power plants open, EnBW, Steag rethink coal
RE
06:11aEurope may shift back to coal as Russia turns down gas flows
RE
06:08aRWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RWE says could keep brown coal power plants open, EnBW, Steag rethink coal

06/20/2022 | 06:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT, June 20 (Reuters) - German utility RWE could prolong the operation of three 300 megawatt (MW) brown coal power plants if required during the gas supply crisis triggered by lower Russian exports.

The statement came in reply to an enquiry after the Berlin Economy Ministry on Sunday announced the latest steps to boost gas storage levels for next winter, mentioning more coal burning for power in order to spare gas which is needed for use in industrial processes.

The ministry had identified the Neurath C and Niederaussem E and F plants on a list of possible stand-by facilities drawn up at the end of May in case of severe disruption to Russian gas supplies.

Separately, hard coal generator Steag said it was ready to offer more capacity on a temporary basis should the government require it.

Steag, shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, postponed the conversion of the 450 MW Herne 4 hard coal unit to gas burning by a year to ensure supply security for its district heat provision in the coming winter.

Its hard coal-fired plants Bexbach, Bergkamen and Weiher have been declared system-relevant, which means they have to be kept open in return for compensation, while relevant decisions are due for two units at Voelklingen Fenne at the end of October.

Southwest Germany's EnBW, which bought 3.6 million tonnes of Russian coal last year for its power and heat operations, said that it was constantly monitoring the need to adjust coal logistics and manpower.

In the absence of a relevant law, the company could not comment further, a spokesperson said. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Riham Alkousaa and David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG -0.68% 87 Delayed Quote.15.26%
RWE AG 2.25% 38.23 Delayed Quote.4.68%
All news about RWE AG
06:57aRWE says could keep brown coal power plants open, EnBW, Steag rethink coal
RE
06:11aEurope may shift back to coal as Russia turns down gas flows
RE
06:08aRWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05:14aRWE says could keep brown coal blocks open to replace gas burning
RE
06/17RWE AG(NEU) : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/17UK pension schemes play catch-up with employers on climate goals
RE
06/16Germany's RWE Confirms Restricted Gas Deliveries from Russia
MT
06/15Exclusive-BP beefs up hydrogen team in bet on fuel's future
RE
06/15RWE AG(NEU) : Bernstein keeps its Buy rating
MD
06/14RWE : and SGN announce green hydrogen partnership for domestic heat in Scotland
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RWE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 20 597 M 21 552 M 21 552 M
Net income 2022 1 667 M 1 744 M 1 744 M
Net Debt 2022 6 816 M 7 132 M 7 132 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,5x
Yield 2022 2,44%
Capitalization 25 284 M 26 456 M 26 456 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 18 218
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 37,39 €
Average target price 48,75 €
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Schüssel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG4.68%26 456
NATIONAL GRID PLC-2.48%46 009
SEMPRA ENERGY5.45%43 842
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-3.79%38 876
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-18.78%31 357
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-11.34%29 536