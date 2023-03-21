Advanced search
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:53:52 2023-03-21 am EDT
39.40 EUR   +2.64%
RWE shares climb on higher dividend, investment outlook
RE
02:36aRWE Sees 2023 Earnings Broadly Below Prior Year Level; Raises Dividend
DJ
02:22aRWE Posts Higher FY22 Attributable Income
MT
RWE shares climb on higher dividend, investment outlook

03/21/2023 | 03:03am EDT
Windmill power plants and brown coal fired power plants of RWE, one of Europe's biggest utilities in Neurath near Cologne

ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) -RWE, Germany's biggest utility, pledged a higher dividend and more investments on Tuesday to expand its core renewables business, boosting its shares in pre-market trade.

By Christoph Steitz and Tom Käckenhoff

RWE has been relatively shielded from the energy crisis that gripped Europe last year, mainly due to its low exposure to Russian fuel imports, and was even able to expand in the U.S. renewables market via a $6.8 billion acquisition.

Net investments of 4.4 billion euros ($4.7 billion) in 2022 would be exceeded this year, the company said, also announcing a dividend of 1 euro per share for 2023, an increase of 11% year-on-year.

"RWE is one of the international drivers of the energy transition. We now hold a leading position in all our core regions - in the EU, the UK and the U.S.," Chief Executive Officer Markus Krebber said.

"We will continue to strengthen this position through massive investment in our green core business."

Shares in the company were up 2.1% in pre-market trade.

For 2023, RWE expects adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to come in between 3.6 billion and 4.2 billion euros ($3.9 billion-$4.5 billion), a decline of up to a fifth compared with 2022 levels.

According to the Vara poll provided by the company, analysts expect adjusted EBIT of 3.8 billion euros.

The company's 2022 results, which were pre-released in January, had also been boosted by likely one-time factors such as a massive trading profit and high margins at RWE's gas-fired power plants on the back of higher wholesale prices.

($1 = 0.9342 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Paul Carrel and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 28 843 M 30 898 M 30 898 M
Net income 2022 2 685 M 2 876 M 2 876 M
Net Debt 2022 7 809 M 8 365 M 8 365 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,74x
Yield 2022 2,36%
Capitalization 28 549 M 30 582 M 30 582 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 18 382
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 38,38 €
Average target price 51,18 €
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG-7.72%30 582
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-5.54%99 177
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.46%49 236
NATIONAL GRID PLC5.67%47 548
SEMPRA ENERGY-4.55%46 414
ENGIE1.33%35 179