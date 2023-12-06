RWE has started construction of a new onshore wind farm in Italy. Following the commissioning of its 25.2-megawatt (MW) Selinus wind farm at the end of 2022, the company has now started construction of its 54-MW San Severo onshore wind farm. 12 turbines with a capacity of 4.5 MW each will be installed in the province of Foggia in the municipality of San Severo and are scheduled to be commissioned by the end of 2024. The investment volume amounts to approximately €92 million.

Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia: "Italy is one of our key markets for green growth. We at RWE are excited to start the construction work on a new major onshore wind project, with up to 55,000 Italian homes to be supplied annually. San Severo is an important step in support of Italy's ambitious climate target to get to net zero by 2040 and to realise current plans to more than double onshore wind capacity to 26 gigawatts by 2030."

RWE Renewables Italia - strong presence in Italian market for renewables

RWE, a world leader in renewables, takes an integrated project approach that incorporates the development, construction and operation as well as marketing of wind farms. RWE is a key player in the Italian renewables market. The company draws on its extensive experience to operate its business there with 15 onshore wind farms and an installed capacity of approximately 500 MW. With its onshore fleet, RWE supplies around 400,000 Italian households with green electricity every year. In addition to San Severo wind farm, RWE also plans to start construction of its 54-MW Mondonuovo wind farm in the municipality of Mesagne in the Apulia region, at the beginning of next year.

