  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  RWE AG
  News
  7. Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:38:55 2023-04-28 am EDT
42.55 EUR   +0.26%
01:58aRwe : successful in Australian tender with long duration battery storage project
PU
04/28RWE AG(NEU) : Barclays maintains a Buy rating
MD
04/28RWE AG(NEU) : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
RWE : successful in Australian tender with long duration battery storage project

05/01/2023 | 01:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • 50 megawatts/400 megawatt hour Limondale Battery Energy Storage System next to RWE's existing Limondale Solar Farm
  • RWE to grow its global battery storage portfolio to 3 gigawatts by 2030
Essen/Melbourne, 1 May 2023

RWE Renewables Europe & Australia, a leading player in renewables globally, has been successful in the New South Wales competitive tender process offering Long-Term Energy Service Agreements to project developers of long duration storage projects. RWE's Limondale battery energy storage system with a planned installed capacity of 50 megawatts (MW) and 400 megawatt hours (MWh) has been awarded. The project will be located next to RWE's existing 249 MWac Limondale Solar Farm with the project taking advantage of existing grid infrastructure. The project is currently working toward a final investment decision in the next 12 months.

New South Wales has set an ambitious roadmap to replace ageing coal-fired power stations with zero emissions generation and storage. The bipartisan policy is backed by a schedule of auctions for new renewable and storage capacity out to 2030.

Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia: "We are delighted to be awarded this major battery storage project and look forward to a successful partnership with the New South Wales government. RWE supports New South Wales' ambition and appreciates the dedication shown by the government in policy design and the professionalism of Australian Energy Market Operator Services Limited in implementation which enables the market to invest with confidence. This success creates further momentum working towards a sustainable future in our core market Australia. In a renewables world, battery storages are key for a reliable, secure and sustainable electricity supply. We have been operating in New South Wales for some years, and now we are keen to develop a battery project that is exemplary, both technically and environmentally - hand in hand with local communities. It is another milestone on our way to expand our global batteries portfolio to 3 gigawatts by 2030."

Limondale Solar Farm

In Balranald, New South Wales, RWE owns and operates a solar photovoltaic plant, Limondale, with an installed capacity of 249 MWac. The large-scale solar farm is made up of 872,000 panels and covers an area of 770 hectares. Full commercial operation started in 2021.

Battery storage @ RWE

Battery storage systems are an essential part of the energy transition as they store excess renewable energy and release it again when the energy is needed most. As a driving force behind the energy transition, RWE develops, builds, and operates battery storage systems in Europe, Australia, and the United States. RWE is currently operating utility-scale battery storage projects with an installed capacity of around 300 MW (380 MWh), while completing battery storage projects around the world with a capacity of more than 900 MW (2,300 MWh). Globally, RWE aims to build battery storage systems with a total capacity of 3 gigawatts by 2030.

In Germany, at the end of 2022, RWE announced its investment decision for a new virtually networked 220 MW (235 MWh) battery storage project. In March 2023, RWE has acquired UK developer JBM Solar including a mature of 2.3 GWac pipeline of battery storage projects. Currently, two solar plants with integrated battery storage are under construction at RWE's Garzweiler mine in Germany.

Pictures of Limondale Solar Farm for media use are available at RWE's Media Centre
(credit: RWE Renewables Australia Pty Ltd)

Downloads

Attachments

Disclaimer

RWE AG published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 05:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
