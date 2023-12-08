RWE has successfully expanded its green portfolio in Poland. The Polish Energy Regulatory Office awarded the company Contracts for Difference (CfD) for solar projects with a total capacity of 66 megawatts (MWac). This success in the latest renewable energy auctions marks another significant milestone in RWE's commitment to Poland's energy transition - a goal the company has been actively pursuing since it entered the Polish renewable energy market in 2007.

RWE's winning portfolio consists of small and medium photovoltaic projects with varying construction timelines. Most of the projects are scheduled for construction in 2024, and are located in Warmińsko-Mazurskie, Wielkopolskie, Łódzkie and Dolnośląskie provinces. Many of the projects were developed by the Polish company Alpha Solar, which RWE acquired in 2022.

Katja Wünschel, CEO of RWE Renewables Europe & Australia: "Poland is one of our core growth markets and offers excellent locations for both wind and solar power. We are seeing a steady development of renewable energy plants and are determined to contribute to Poland's energy transition. With our recent auction successes, we are further expanding our strong position in onshore wind and taking another step towards developing a significant solar portfolio in Poland."

Agnieszka Wojnarowska, Head of Development for Onshore Wind and Solar at RWE Renewables Poland: "Our success in these tenders strengthens our position as a leading renewables company and allows us to secure part of our revenue stream long-term. RWE has been an active investor in Poland for more than 15 years. We offer favourable conditions and transparent collaboration making us a long-term and stable partner."

RWE already has photovoltaic farms with an installed capacity of more than 32 MW in operation in Poland, located in Zachodniopomorskie, Wielkopolskie and Podlaskie provinces, among others. The company is planning further investments, expanding into other provinces. Currently RWE has photovoltaic plants with more than 100 MW under construction in Poland.

In the years 2024 to 2030, RWE will invest €55billion net worldwide and expand its green portfolio to more than 65 gigawatts (GW). RWE intends to invest 40% of this amount in the expansion of its onshore wind and solar business. The installed capacity in RWE's global onshore wind portfolio is set to grow from 8.6 GW today to 14 GW by 2030, with solar expanding from 3.9 GW to 16 GW.