  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  RWE AG
  News
  Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:06:48 2023-02-06 pm EST
40.72 EUR   +0.59%
RWE : successfully issues 1 billion green bond in two tranches

02/06/2023 | 11:50am EST
RWE successfully issues €1 billion green bond in two tranches Essen, 06 February 2023
  • Attractive terms: first tranche of €500 million, with a coupon of 3.625% and a tenor of 6 years; second tranche of €500 million, with a coupon of 4.125% and a tenor of 12 years
  • Issuance to fund growth programme 'Growing Green'
  • High investor demand with a final order book volume of close to €4 billion

Today, RWE has successfully issued two green bond tranches with a total volume of €1 billion. For the first tranche with a maturity in 2029, the yield-to-maturity amounts to 3.680%, based on a coupon of 3.625% p.a. and an issuance price of 99.709%. For the second tranche with a maturity in 2035, the yield-to-maturity amounts to 4.148%, based on a coupon of 4.125% p.a. and an issuance price of 99.786%. The issuance met with strong interest from investors.

Since 2021, RWE issued €4.85 billion of green bonds. The proceeds are used exclusively to fund renewable energy projects. As stated in the RWE Green Bond Framework, wind and solar projects are eligible for green bond funding. This is in line with the United Nations' Sustainability Goal number 7 to increase the share of renewable energies in the worldwide electricity mix.

With its strategy 'Growing Green', RWE is massively stepping up the pace and is investing €50 billion gross in its core business by 2030. The company is thus expanding its portfolio to 50 gigawatts in the attractive markets of Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific Region.

For any questions please contact the team of Investor Relations:

RWE Aktiengesellschaft

Investor Relations
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany

London Office

Investor Relations
c/o RWE Supply & Trading
60 Threadneedle Street
London EC2R 8HP
United Kingdom

Attachments

Disclaimer

RWE AG published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 16:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 28 843 M 31 300 M 31 300 M
Net income 2022 2 685 M 2 913 M 2 913 M
Net Debt 2022 7 809 M 8 474 M 8 474 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 2,24%
Capitalization 27 373 M 29 705 M 29 705 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 18 382
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 40,48 €
Average target price 51,79 €
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG-2.67%29 705
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-8.16%97 945
SEMPRA ENERGY0.88%49 005
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%48 648
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.67%45 975
ENGIE-2.18%34 426