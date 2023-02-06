RWE : successfully issues 1 billion green bond in two tranches

Attractive terms: first tranche of €500 million, with a coupon of 3.625% and a tenor of 6 years; second tranche of €500 million, with a coupon of 4.125% and a tenor of 12 years

Issuance to fund growth programme 'Growing Green'

High investor demand with a final order book volume of close to €4 billion

Today, RWE has successfully issued two green bond tranches with a total volume of €1 billion. For the first tranche with a maturity in 2029, the yield-to-maturity amounts to 3.680%, based on a coupon of 3.625% p.a. and an issuance price of 99.709%. For the second tranche with a maturity in 2035, the yield-to-maturity amounts to 4.148%, based on a coupon of 4.125% p.a. and an issuance price of 99.786%. The issuance met with strong interest from investors.



Since 2021, RWE issued €4.85 billion of green bonds. The proceeds are used exclusively to fund renewable energy projects. As stated in the RWE Green Bond Framework, wind and solar projects are eligible for green bond funding. This is in line with the United Nations' Sustainability Goal number 7 to increase the share of renewable energies in the worldwide electricity mix.



With its strategy 'Growing Green', RWE is massively stepping up the pace and is investing €50 billion gross in its core business by 2030. The company is thus expanding its portfolio to 50 gigawatts in the attractive markets of Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific Region.